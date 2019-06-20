Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, best expert picks for New Zealand vs. Cameroon

New Zealand's goal of advancing to the knockout stage of the 2019 Women's World Cup for the first time in team history hinges entirely on defeating Cameroon on Thursday and also hoping for a little luck. The Football Ferns, who have never qualified for the knockout stage in four previous appearances, are 0-0-2 in the FIFA World Cup 2019 with zero points and a minus-three goal differential after the first two group matches. They need to defeat Cameroon, which also is 0-0-2, and hope to be one of the four best third-place teams in order to advance. Kick-off from at Stade de la Mosson is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list New Zealand as a +135 money line favorite, while Cameroon is going off as the underdog at +200 in a match Vegas views as fairly even. The draw is +240, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5 in his Group E showdown. Before you make any New Zealand vs. Cameroon picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European soccer expert David Sumpter.

The model has considered that New Zealand, despite its lack of success in the Women's World Cup, is the more accomplished side heading into Thursday's match. The Football Ferns, who are ranked No. 19 in the world (compared to Cameroon's No. 46 ranking), can rely on recent results that include victories over No. 3 England, No. 12 Norway and No. 26 Mexico. Cameroon's best result is a 2-1 win in April against No. 56 Croatia.

The model also has taken into account that New Zealand is a veteran side. The Football Ferns have seven players with more than 100 caps, including defender Abby Erceg. In 2018, she helped the North Carolina Courage allow the fewest goals in the NWSL en route to winning the league's title. For her efforts, Erceg was named the NWSL Defender of the Year.

But just because the Football Ferns are ranked higher doesn't mean they're the best value on the New Zealand vs. Cameroon money line Thursday.

The model has factored in that Cameroon, unlike New Zealand, already has experience advancing to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Four years ago, Cameroon beat Switzerland in group play and became just the second African team to reach the knockout round. Twelve of the 13 players who played in the Round of 16 loss to China in 2015 are on the roster this year.

In addition, the model knows that Cameroon has a skilled attacker in Gabrielle Onguene. She scored the equalizer in the 2015 win against Switzerland in the last World Cup and has been a prolific scorer in the Russian league since then. Last Saturday against the Netherlands, she found the back of the net, tying the match at 1-1 before the Dutch pulled away with two second half goals.

