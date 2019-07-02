Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, best expert picks for USA vs. England

The United States has advanced to the semifinals of the Women's World Cup all eight times the tournament has been held. Now, the Americans seek to get back to the finals for an unprecedented third consecutive time when they face England on Tuesday in the 2019 Women's World Cup. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. from Lyon. The USWNT, No. 1 in the latest FIFA World Rankings, looks to take another step in defending its World Cup title, a feat only accomplished by Germany (2003 and 2007). It won't be easy against England, ranked No. 3 and a team that played the USA to a 2-2 draw on March 2 in Nashville. The USA is a -120 money line favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while England is +350 (risk $100 to win $350). A draw in regulation is +250 in the latest USA vs. England odds, with the over-under for goals scored at 2.5. You need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say before making any USA vs. England picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions of your own.

The model has taken into account the USA's domination of the sport. The Americans have lost just one game over the last two years. That was a friendly exhibition with France on Jan. 19, a defeat avenged last Friday in the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup bracket thanks to a pair of goals from Megan Rapinoe for a 2-1 win. The Americans have outscored their World Cup 2019 opponents a combined 22-2, ranking No. 1 at the 2019 World Cup in goals, assists (14) and shots (84), while keeper Alyssa Naeher has made eight saves through five games.

Rapinoe and Alex Morgan each have five goals, tied with England's Ellen White and Australia's Sam Kerr for most among all World Cup players. England has allowed just one goal, but the American offensive onslaught can come from anywhere. Carli Lloyd has three goals on 16 shots as a reserve, and three midfielders -- Samantha Mewis, Rose Lavelle and reserve Lindsey Horan -- have two goals apiece. The USWNT has scored at least two goals in 10 straight games and three-plus in seven of them.

The model has also taken into account that England played one of its best games of the 2019 World Cup in the win over Norway in the quarterfinals. The Lionesses had a commanding 7-3 advantage in shots on target and finished with an edge in several other important categories like corner kicks, tackles and blocks. England has given up just one goal in FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 and has scored more goals (six) than any other team in the knockout phase.

Though the Americans own a 10-4-2 mark all-time against England in women's international play, they've won just one of the last three matchups. England also might have the best player on the field in Bronze. She's a force on the back line who can also join the rush at any point and capitalize, just as she did to put England up 3-0 against Norway in the quarterfinals.

