Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, best expert picks for USA vs. France

A match that has been anticipated for months, the United States vs. France, comes to fruition on Friday when the two countries meet in a quarterfinal match of the 2019 Women's World Cup at a sold-out Parc des Princes in Paris. The match pits the defending champion, No. 1 team in the world and betting favorite to win the title -- the USWNT -- against the host country, the No. 4 team in the world and the second biggest favorite to win the title, France. The possibility of the salivating matchup has been talked about since groups were determined back in December, and kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. The winner advances in the 2019 World Cup bracket, while the loser heads home empty-handed.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and is coming off a perfect knockout Monday in which it called Canada upsetting Sweden and Team USA beating Spain in regulation.

The model has factored in that the USWNT has reached the semifinals of every World Cup since its inception in 1991. In those previous seven tournaments, the Americans have won six times in regulation and once (in 2011) on penalties. The United States has outscored its seven quarterfinal opponents 21-4.

The model also has taken into account that the Americans have dominated international competition over the last two years. In Team USA's last 42 matches, which date back to July 2017, the United States has 36 wins, five draws and only one loss. In addition, the Americans have dominated France historically. In fact, they are 17-3-3 all-time against the French.

But just because the United States has been dominant over the last two years doesn't mean it's the best value on the USA vs. France money line on Friday.

The model also knows that the last time these teams met, in a friendly in Le Havre on Jan. 19, Les Bleues beat the United States, 3-1. In that match, France did not allow the Americans to score until second half injury time. With Wendie Renard and Griedge Mbock Bathy anchoring the center of the defense, the French have a very organized back line that can again give the United States' talented attackers problems.

Since 2016, France is 31-1-3 on home soil. The only loss came in February 2019 to Germany, the No. 2 ranked team in the world.

