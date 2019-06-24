Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, best expert picks for USA vs. Spain

The USWNT was the favorite to win the 2019 Women's World Cup before it started, and that hasn't changed as the tournament enters the knockout stage. The USA takes on Spain in a Round of 16 elimination game on Monday in Reims, 45 minutes east of Paris, at Stade Auguste-Delaune, with kickoff set for noon ET. The Americans, No. 1 in the FIFA World Rankings, handled the competition with ease during pool play in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, outscoring their opponents 18-0. Battle-tested Spain, ranked No. 13, went 1-1-1, with the lone loss a 1-0 squeaker to No. 2 Germany. The most-recent USA vs. Spain odds have the Americans as -300 favorites to win (bet $300 to win $100), while Spain is posted at +850 (risk $100 to win $850) and a draw in regulation at +400. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. These teams played a friendly in January, resulting in a 1-0 win for Team USA, but before making any USA vs. Spain picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions of your own, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter is saying about the game.

The model knows Spain played Germany strong and outshot China 24-1, but didn't score in either game. Now, the Spanish face a USA team that hasn't allowed a goal in seven straight games and has outscored its opposition 18-0 so far. The Americans haven't allowed a goal in seven of their last eight World Cup matches, the lone exception being the 2015 final against Japan.

And they're dominating in France without their strongest lineup. Stars Alex Morgan and Julie Ertz have played limited action, and only four players who started the opener against Thailand did so against Chile. Morgan, who has five goals in the 2019 World Cup through just 135 minutes of action, and Ertz are expected to play on Monday after nursing minor injuries the last two games. Expect the full force of the USWNT as the knockout stage of the World Cup 2019 begins.

But just because the Americans have crushed the competition doesn't mean they're the best value on the USA vs. Spain money line.

This is Spain's second-ever Women's World Cup appearance, on the heels of a 2015 berth. But Spain crushed its competition to qualify for the Women's World Cup, going 8-0 and outscoring its opponents 25-2. It held its own in a 1-0 defeat to the USA in January, and arguably outplayed Germany in a 1-0 loss in the group stage, outshooting the Germans while controlling possession 59 percent of the time. The Spaniards will also be more rested, with seven days between games compared to just four for the Americans.

Spain is better known for its defense than its offense, but forward Jennifer Hermoso is considered one of the top playmakers at the Women's World Cup 2019. She has 39 goals in 71 international matches, including seven in World Cup qualifying, and she found the back of the net in her team's 3-1 win over South Africa in group play.

