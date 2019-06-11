Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, best expert picks for USA vs. Thailand

The U.S. Women's National Team opens its defense of the World Cup title with a match against Thailand on Tuesday in Reims, and for the first time since 2003 the team will not have Hope Solo in goal. Alyssa Naeher, a 31-year-old who has 24 cleansheets in 45 appearances with the USWNT, is taking over for Solo, who had her national team contract terminated after the 2016 Olympics. In Tuesday's 2019 Women's World Cup match, Naeher faces a Thailand side that has scored just three goals in its last five matches combined. Kickoff from Stade Auguste-Delaune is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list the United States as a -8,000 money line favorite (risk $8,000 to win $100), while Thailand is going off as the underdog at +10,000 (risk $100 to return $10,000). The draw is +2,300, and the over-under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before you make any USA vs. Thailand picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European soccer expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of Soccermatics, a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model crushed the 2018 World Cup, returning a healthy profit to anyone who followed it. The model correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has its sights set on Team USA vs. Thailand. We can tell you the model is leaning under, but its much stronger play is on the money line. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that the United States has been largely unbeatable over the last year. In the last year, the team is 19-1-3, with the lone loss coming against France in a friendly in January. The United States is currently on a six-match winning streak, having outscored its opponents 23-3.

The model also has considered that the United States has a deep and talented front line. The team starts Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe -- three of the world's top attackers who are arguably in the best form of their careers. Moreover, the three are healthy going into Tuesday's game, a luxury the USWNT largely hasn't had. Since the start of 2018, the trio has started together in just 11 of 29 matches.

But just because the USA is ranked No. 1 in the world doesn't mean it's the best value on the United States vs. Thailand money line.

Thailand forward Suchawadee Nildhamrong is a proven goal scorer. The former standout from Cal, who is better known as Miranda Nild, Nildhamrong earned the Golden Bears' Offensive Player of the Year award as a junior and scored 13 goals in her time at Berkeley. She also scored twice in the Women's Asian Cup. Nildhamrong and her teammates will be facing a United States goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher, who will be playing in her first major international tournament.

So who wins Thailand vs. USA? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thailand vs. USA money line you need to be all over, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.