Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, dialed-in expert picks for USA vs. England

The United States is ranked No. 1 in the world, but England had made a case that it's a legitimate threat to win the 2019 Women's World Cup. The English gave up just one goal in the group phase on their way to a 3-0 record. They Lionesses have taken it to the next level in the knockout phase of the 2019 World Cup bracket, defeating both Cameroon and Norway 3-0 to set up a semifinal against the Americans on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET from Stade de Lyon. The over-under for total goals is 2.5, while the current USA vs. England odds show the USWNT going off as the -120 (risk $120 to win $100) favorite, while the English are +350 underdogs (risk $100 to win $350). A draw in regulation is +250. In a star-studded matchup featuring Golden Boot candidates Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, as well as English stars such as Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead.

The model has taken into account that the USWNT was impressive in its quarterfinal win over France. The 2-1 margin of victory wasn't eye-popping, but the Americans controlled the majority of the matchup. Up 2-0 in the 73rd minute, USA appeared to slam the door when Tobin Heath found the back of the net. An extremely close offside call wiped that goal off the board, and France was able to get the game within one in the 81st minute before Team USA finished off the win.

Megan Rapinoe scored both goals, giving her five for the 2019 World Cup and tying her with teammate Alex Morgan and Australia's Sam Kerr for Golden Boot Award Honors. That offensive firepower, combined with a defense that held France to zero shots on target in the first half, gives the Americans a strong chance to build on their impressive 10-4-2 all-time record against England.

But just because the United States appears to have the edge on paper doesn't mean it's the best value on the USA vs. England money line on Tuesday.

The model has also taken into account that England played one of its best games of the 2019 World Cup in the win over Norway in the quarterfinals. The Lionesses had a commanding 7-3 advantage in shots on target and finished with an edge in several other important categories like corner kicks, tackles and blocks. England has given up just one goal in FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 and has scored more goals (six) than any other team in the knockout phase.

Though the Americans own a 10-4-2 mark all-time against England in women's international play, they've won just one of the last three matchups. England also might have the best player on the field in Bronze. She's a force on the back line who can also join the rush at any point and capitalize, just as she did to put England up 3-0 against Norway in the quarterfinals.

