Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, dialed-in expert picks for USA vs. Netherlands

For the fifth time in eight Women's World Cups, the United States is in the finals. The surprise comes from the other side of the 2019 World Cup bracket, as the Netherlands, a nation that had never even made it to the semis, gets set to battle the world's top-ranked team in the 2019 Women's World Cup final on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET. After scoring at least two goals in every game thus far, the Americans will face perhaps their stiffest defensive challenge against the Netherlands, a squad that has kept a clean sheet in consecutive knockout games. Handicappers like the Americans' chances at claiming the 2019 World Cup title, their fourth, listing them as -275 favorites (risk $275 to win $100) in the USA vs. Netherlands odds. A Netherlands win would return +765, or nearly 8-1, while a draw in regulation is +385. The over-under for goals is 2.5. These sides have only met seven times since 1991, so be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter before locking in any USA vs. Netherlands picks of your own.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model is crushing its 2019 Women's World Cup picks, returning over $1,100 to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and its been red hot in the knockout stage, correctly calling the exact 2-1 score in the USA's dramatic victory against England, Sweden's shocking upset of Germany and the Netherlands' 2-0 win over Italy.

Now, the model has its sights set on USA vs. Netherlands. We can tell you it's leaning over, but its much stronger play is on the USA vs. Netherlands money line. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account the massive experience edge the United States has over the Netherlands. This is the third straight Women's World Cup final that the USA has appeared in. Meanwhile, the Netherlands is making its first ever appearance on the grandest stage of women's soccer. Team USA features a plethora of stars who played in the Women's World Cup final four years ago in Canada. That year, Carli Lloyd, a super-sub for the USA in France, netted the fastest hat trick in Women's World Cup history in the Americans' 5-2 victory over Japan that saw the USWNT crowned world champions for the third time.

Plus, the United States enters Sunday's match against the Netherlands having won 11 consecutive games at the Women's World Cup. They'll look to rely on their past experience to become the first country to win four Women's World Cup titles.

But all those stars don't guarantee that the Americans are the best value on the Team USA vs. Netherlands money line in the finals.

The model has also considered that, while the Netherlands has never made it this far in the World Cup, the Dutch still have plenty of big-game experience. They won the 2017 European Championship, knocking out Sweden, England and Denmark in that tournament.

And they've risen to the occasion thus far in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, knocking off 2011 champion Japan in the Round of 16 before taking down European powers Italy and Sweden to earn a berth in the finals. They've done all that without superstar forward Lieke Martens being in top form. She's battled a foot injury, but they're hopeful she'll be able to go 90-plus minutes on Sunday, potentially giving the offense a major boost.

So who wins the Women's World Cup 2019 final? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Netherlands vs. USA money line you need to be all over Sunday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.