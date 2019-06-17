Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Australia vs. Jamaica

Australia holds its 2019 Women's World Cup destiny in its hands when the Matildas take on Jamaica in the final match of group play on Tuesday. Australia, the No. 6 team in the FIFA World Rankings, is 1-1 through two games, but will advance to the Round of 16 with an emphatic victory. It just needs to get past No. 53 Jamaica, the lowest-ranked team in the 2019 World Cup bracket. The ball hits the pitch at 3 p.m. ET. from Grenoble, France. Australia and Brazil each have three points, while Italy has six in Group C. The top two teams in each pool plus four third place squads move on to the Round of 16. Oddsmakers list Australia as the favorite at -6000 on the money line (risk $6,000 to win $100). Jamaica is going off at +10000 (risk $100 to win $10,000). The draw is +1700, and the over-under for total goals scored is four in the latest Australia vs. Jamaica odds. Before you make any Australia vs. Jamaica picks or 2019 Women's World Cup predictions, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over the Netherlands beating New Zealand, Germany outlasting Spain, England topping Scotland and Australia's dramatic comeback over Brazil.

Australia's defense is considered suspect compared to some of the other elite teams in the field, but few teams can match its firepower. That was on full display when the Matildas edged Brazil 3-2 last Thursday. Four players have tallied goals for Australia in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, including super-scorer Sam Kerr, who has 31 in international action and had 18 in 22 games for the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL in 2018.

While Jamaica has never been to the World Cup, Australia has high hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals for the fourth time in a row. Needing a win to guarantee a spot in the Round of 16, the Aussies have enough motivation to push hard and overwhelm the 53rd-ranked Reggae Girlz.

But just because the Aussies have the edge on paper doesn't mean they're the best value on the Australia vs. Jamaica money line on Tuesday.

Not only is this Jamaica's first Women's World Cup appearance, it's the first berth for any Caribbean nation. It got here by taking third at the CONCACAF Women's Championships behind only the United States and Canada. A single goal or a draw at the Women's World Cup 2019 would be an immeasurable boost to a program that was disbanded in 2008 and reformed just five years ago.

The Reggae Girlz are among the 2019 World Cup's youngest teams, with just three players over age 25. But they do have a standout who can score on anyone in Khadija "Bunny" Shaw, who has 31 goals in 22 international games. They also have a 21-year-old captain in Konya Plummer, a defender for Central Florida. There are playmakers in place and a quick goal could lead to a shocking result.

