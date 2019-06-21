Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Australia vs. Norway in knockout round

Norway and Australia each racked up six points and finished second in their groups at the 2019 Women's World Cup. Now, they'll clash Saturday in the Round of 16. It's a 3 p.m. ET kickoff from Allianz Riviera in Nice, France. Australia punched its ticket forward in the 2019 World Cup bracket with a 4-1 win over Jamaica on Tuesday in which captain Sam Kerr scored all four goals. Norway advanced with a 2-1 victory over South Korea, both goals coming on penalty shots. Sportsbooks list Australia, the world's No. 6-ranked team, as the +130 favorite (risk $100 to win $130), while Norway is +195 on the money line in the latest Australia vs. Norway odds. The draw is +240 and the over-under for total goals is 2.5. Before you make any Australia vs. Norway picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," the book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model has crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup picks, returning a healthy profit already to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over USA's victory over Sweden, Brazil beating Italy, Germany outlasting Spain, England topping Scotland and Australia's dramatic comeback win over Brazil.



The model has factored in Australia's higher world ranking (No. 6, compared to No. 12 Norway) and the supreme talent of Kerr, who became the first Australian, male or female, to score four times in a World Cup game. She has five goals in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019. After being eliminated in the quarterfinals in the past three World Cups, the Matildas are determined to go further in France. They have the attack to do it, as they demonstrated while erasing a 2-0 deficit to beat Brazil 3-2.

But just because the Matildas have been lethal offensively doesn't mean doesn't mean they're the best bet on the Australia vs. Norway money line.

Norway is cautiously optimistic about the status of star Caroline Graham Hansen, the FC Barcelona winger who lifted her nation into the Round of 16. Hansen converted one penalty shot and drew another before leaving with an ankle injury in the 2-1 win over South Korea. Early reports suggest she'll be available to face Australia. Throughout this tournament, Hansen has broken down opposing defenses and set up her teammates to score.

And anyone who has watched the 2019 World Cup knows how vulnerable the Australians are defensively. They allowed Jamaica to score its only goal of the tournament and routinely have been caught flat-footed.

