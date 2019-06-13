Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Brazil vs. Australia

A key match in the 2019 Women's World Cup takes place on Thursday when the two highest ranked teams in Group C -- Australia and Brazil -- collide in Montpellier. Brazil (1-0-0), ranked No. 10 in the world, opened the Women's World Cup 2019 with a 3-0 win against Jamaica and can clinch a spot in the knockout round with a win on Thursday. Meanwhile, Australia (0-1-0), ranked No. 6 in the world, was upset in the first round by Italy. The Matildas need a positive result on Thursday or risk missing out on advancing to the knockout stage. Kickoff from Stade de la Mosson is set for 12 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list Australia as a +115 money line favorite (risk $115 to win $100), while Brazil is going off as the underdog at +220 (risk $100 to return $220). The draw is +260, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5 in the latest Brazil vs. Australia odds. Before you make any Australia vs. Brazil picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European soccer expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches.

And the model is crushing the 2019 Women's World Cup group stage. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over the Netherlands beating New Zealand and England topping Scotland in their opening matches.

The model has factored in that Australia will be the much more desperate team on Thursday. After failing to earn a point against Italy in the first round, the Matildas put themselves in a precarious position. A loss against Brazil would leave them without a point entering the final Group C match against Jamaica. Depending on what happens in the Italy vs. Jamaica match on Thursday, Australia's only chance to advance to the knockout stage could be to beat Jamaica and hope to win a tiebreaker for one of four non-automatic spots.

The model also has taken into account that the Matildas have one of the top players in the world, striker Sam Kerr. In 2018, she was one of 10 finalists for FIFA Women's Player of the Year award. She is the all-time leading scorer in the National Women's Soccer League, where she plays for the Chicago Red Stars, and she has scored 32 goals in 77 international games for the Matildas.

But just because the Aussies will be motivated to get a result on Thursday doesn't mean it's the best value on the Australia vs. Brazil money line.

Brazil is one of the most experienced teams in the world. The roster features Marta, the only six-time FIFA Women's Player of the Year winner, the most recent coming in 2018. Even though she missed the team's opening victory against Jamaica, she has scored the most goals (15) in Women's World Cup history. The Canarinho also have Formiga, who has been named to seven Women's World Cup teams, and Cristiane, who scored all three goals in Brazil's 3-0 win against Jamaica on Sunday.

In addition, Brazil comes into the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 match off its best performance in months. The victory against Jamaica broke a nine-match losing streak dating to July 2018, though all but two of those nine losses came against teams ranked in the top seven in the world.

