Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Brazil vs. Italy

A berth in the round of 16 in the 2019 Women's World Cup is on the line Tuesday when Brazil faces Italy. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes. Italy is already assured of advancing to the knockout stage after it routed Jamaica 5-0 on Friday for its second win of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, while Brazil needs a point from the match in order to advance following a 3-2 loss to Australia in which it squandered a two-goal lead.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model has crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup group stage picks, returning $540 already to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over the Netherlands beating New Zealand, Germany outlasting Spain, England topping Scotland and Australia's dramatic comeback over Brazil.

The Soccerbot knows Brazil will be inspired for a standout performance as it looks to reach the round of 16 for the sixth consecutive time. The South Americans appeared to be a strong contender to win Group C after they beat Jamaica 3-0 to maintain their perfect record in World Cup openers and dominated the early going against Australia.

Marta, who sat out the opener because of a thigh injury, put Brazil ahead with a penalty kick in the 27th minute. Ten minutes later, Cristiane beat a defender to a cross and finished with a header to give Brazil a 2-0 advantage. However, Australia rallied with a goal before halftime and tied it with a long shot from Chloe Logarzo in the 58th minute. Australia took the lead with an own goal from Brazil, with a VAR ruling overturning an offside call that had negated the score.

Brazil held a 12-9 edge in shots and had several late chances to tie but couldn't find the net. The South Americans now need a point Tuesday in order to avoid failing to advance past the group stage for the first time since 1995. Brazil is 5-0 all-time in matches against Italy, with the latest coming in December 2018.

But just because the Brazilians have had success against the Italians doesn't mean they're the best value on the Brazil vs. Italy money line.

Italy's Cristiana Girelli led the way with a hat trick against Jamaica, scoring twice in the first 25 minutes to give Italy control. She opened her scoring with a penalty kick and added another goal on a scramble following a corner kick. Girelli rounded out her scoring with a header just after halftime.

Reserve Aurora Galli added a pair of second half goals to complete the scoring for Italy, which held a 6-2 edge in shots. And although Italy already is assured of a spot in the round of 16, it will look to keep sharp as it prepares to move past the group stage for the first time since 1991.

