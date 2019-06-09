Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Canada vs. Cameroon

The 2019 Women's World Cup rolls on Monday when Canada takes on Cameroon in Group E action. Kickoff from Stade de la Mosson is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list Canada as a -700 money line favorite (risk $700 to win $100), while Cameroon is going off as an underdog at +1600. The draw is +715, and the Over-Under for total goals scored is three. Both teams reached the knockout stage at the last Women's World Cup when Canada hosted. However, after Canada was bounced in the quarterfinals and Cameroon was ousted in the Round of 16, they're looking to prove they can make a deeper run in 2019. With Canada led by Kenneth Heiner-Moller and Cameroon led by Alain Djeumfa, both squads are serious threats to make it out of Group E, so the opening match will be critical to those pursuits. Before you make your Canada vs. Cameroon picks, be sure to check out the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter's proven Soccerbot model.

Sumpter is the applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent!

And the model crushed the 2018 World Cup, returning a healthy profit to anyone who followed it. The model correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups.

The model has crunched the numbers for Canada vs. Cameroon and is leaning under, with a stronger play on the money line.

The model knows that Canada comes in hungry after failing to place while hosting the tournament four years ago. This is its seventh consecutive appearance in the Women's World Cup after missing the first installment in 1991. Canada has never finished better than fourth, but earned bronze medals in the last two Olympics.

Christine Sinclair is the captain and one of the most experienced players in the tournament with 282 international appearances. The talented 35-year-old has scored 181 times in those matches and she'll look to front a dangerous Canadian attack that hasn't lost a match since the CONCACAF final in October against the United States. Their nine-match unbeaten streak includes wins over dangerous sides like Norway, Sweden and England, which is why the Canadians are one of the favorites in Group E.

However, the model also knows that Cameroon is a team on the rise after making it out of the group stage in Canada four years ago. It has plenty lot of experience, having played 10 matches in the last two-plus months with seven wins.

Cameroon is led by Madeleine Ngono Mani, whose 26 goals are the most in Cameroonian women's football history. The 35-year-old striker plays professionally in France, so she should feel right at home at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

So who should you back on Monday? And where does all the betting value lie?