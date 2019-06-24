Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Canada vs. Sweden in Round of 16

The 2019 Women's World Cup is in the knockout stage, and Monday features a matchup of top-10 powers when Canada faces off against Sweden. The game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET from the Parc des Princes in Paris. This is the third time in seven World Cup appearances that Canada, the fifth-ranked team in the FIFA World Rankings, has advanced to the knockout stage. Meanwhile, No. 9 Sweden has advanced at least this far in all but one of the eight Women's World Cups, finishing in third place or better three times. Oddsmakers predict a close match: Canada is a +155 money line favorite (risk $100 to win $155), while Sweden is +215 to win outright. The draw is priced at +190 in the latest Canada vs. Sweden odds, with the over-under for goals scored at two. These teams played to a scoreless draw earlier this year, so you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say before making any Canada vs. Sweden picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions of your own.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup group stage picks, returning a healthy profit to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over Brazil beating Italy, Germany outlasting Spain, England topping Scotland and Australia's dramatic comeback win over Brazil.

The Soccerbot knows Canada is very difficult to score on. The Canadians have allowed just three goals in 12 matches so far in 2019. Prior to a 2-1 loss to European champion Netherlands on Thursday, Canada had allowed just one shot on goal in its first two FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 games.

The team's four goals this World Cup have come from four different players, all of whom are capable of a breakout game. One of those is Christine Sinclair, whose 182 international goals ranks just behind the all-time mark by American Abby Wambach (184).

Canada is perfect blend of experience and talented youth. Twelve players on team have at least 50 international caps, led by veteran midfielders Sophie Schmidt (184) and Desiree Scott (143), and eight were on the 2015 World Cup quarterfinals team. And yet, Canada boasts the third-youngest team in the Women's World Cup 2019 with an average age of 25.3 years.

But just because the Canadians have a tough defense and a veteran team doesn't mean they are the better value on the Canada vs. Sweden money line.

Sweden does not score in bunches, but teams facing them typically score less. Sweden has managed only 18 goals over its last 14 World Cup games. That said, the Swedes can score, evidenced by seven goals in three group stage matches. They came from six different players, including two from quick-striking forward Kosovare Asllani.

The defense is among the world's stingiest, led by goalie Hedvig Lindahl, who's competing in her fifth World Cup. She shut down Canada in March's scoreless draw. The Swedes have allowed five goals in their last seven matches, two of which came from No. 1 USA, two more from No. 2 Germany. Sweden won't be intimidated by the fifth-ranked Canadians, whom they beat 3-1 in 2018.

