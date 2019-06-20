Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Chile vs. Thailand

Although unlikely, Chile still holds out hope of advancing to the knockout stage of the 2019 Women's World Cup when it meets Thailand in the final Group F match on Thursday. The action begins at 3 p.m. ET from Roazhon Park in Rennes. Chile (0-2) needs to win big and get help from a goal differential tiebreaker in order to move on in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, while Thailand (0-2) will be playing for pride. Oddsmakers list Chile as a -592 money line favorite (risk $592 to win $100), while Thailand is going off as the +1100 underdog (risk $100 to return $1,100). The draw is listed at +610 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5 in the latest Chile vs. Thailand odds. Before you make any Thailand vs. Chile picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European soccer expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model has crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup group stage picks, returning a healthy profit already to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over Brazil beating Italy, Germany outlasting Spain, England topping Scotland and Australia's dramatic comeback win over Brazil.

The model has its sights set on Chile vs. Thailand.

The model is well aware of how tough Chile has played against the top two teams in Group F, falling 2-0 to Sweden and 3-0 to the United States. Goalkeeper Christiane Endler, who plays professionally for Paris Saint-Germain, kept Chile within striking distance of the world's No. 1 team, the USWNT. She's made 11 saves in the World Cup 2019.

To reach its first Women's World Cup, Chile posted a runner-up finish in the Copa America Femenina, going 3-1-3 with a plus-8 goal differential.

But just because Chile has an impressive resume and kept it close against Sweden and the United States doesn't mean it's the best value on the Thailand vs. Chile money line on Thursday.

Thailand has an experienced team that's accomplished something Chile hasn't in this World Cup: scored a goal. After getting rolled by the United States, Thailand was much more competitive in a 5-1 loss to Sweden. Kanjana Sung-Ngoen scored against Sweden, continuing a trend after she netted five goals in qualifying for the 2019 World Cup.

