Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for England vs. Argentina

England remains among the favorites to win the 2019 Women's World Cup, but could face a challenge from upstart Argentina when the clubs meet on Friday in Group D action. The match takes place at 3 p.m. ET from Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France. The Lionesses kicked off the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Scotland, while Argentina settled for a draw against Japan. England is a -1100 money-line favorite (risk $1,100 to win $100), while Argentina is at +2700 to pull the outright upset (risk $100 to win $2,700). The draw is priced at +900 and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5 in the latest England vs. Argentina odds. You need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say about this matchup before making any England vs. Argentina picks or 2019 Women's World Cup predictions of your own.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model has crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup picks in the group stage, returning $625 already to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan vs. Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 longshot -- and was all over the Netherlands beating New Zealand, Germany outlasting Spain and England topping Scotland.

The model knows that England, ranked No. 3 in the world, will be looking to jump on Argentina early and squash hopes of a potential upset. The Lionesses are looking to better their third-place finish in the 2015 World Cup and are among the top-five favorites at most sportsbooks to win the tournament with odds of around 6-1.

They took care of business in their opening match against Scotland by finding the net twice in the first 45 minutes to gain control before holding off the Scotland side in the second half. Nikita Parris scored on a penalty shot and Ellen White added a curling shot for England. Scotland managed a goal in the 79th minute, but the Lionesses held on for the win.

Even so, the model knows the Lionesses aren't necessarily the best value on the England vs. Argentina money line against a talented squad looking for a signature win in the FIFA World Cup 2019.

Argentina earned its first point in World Cup history with its opening draw against 2011 champion Japan. Argentina is making its first World Cup appearance since 2007 and third overall. The country and has no professional league and just nine professional players on its roster, but has proven to be tough thus far.

Argentina, ranked No. 37 in the world, lost the possession battle to Japan by a 72-28 percent margin, but played stifling defense to hold off scoring chances. Japan held just a 2-1 edge in shots on target and an 8-5 overall advantage in shots.

