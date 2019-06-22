Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for England vs. Cameroon in knockout round

Teams looking to build on past success meet Sunday when England faces Cameroon in the Round of 16 at the 2019 Women's World Cup. It's an 11:30 a.m. ET kickoff from Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France. England (3-0) took third at the 2015 World Cup in Canada, while Cameroon (1-2) lost to China in the Round of 16 and placed 11th. Oddsmakers list England as a -825 money line favorite (risk $825 to win $100) in the latest England vs. Cameroon odds, while Cameroon is going off as the underdog at +2125 (risk $100 to return $2,125). The draw is +735 and the over-under for total goals is 2.5. Before you make any England vs. Cameroon picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter.

The model knows England opened the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 with a 2-1 win over Scotland and has not allowed a goal since, shutting out Argentina and Japan. This is a deep and experienced side that knows how to suffocate opponents. Forward Ellen White has been a difference-maker, scoring three goals, while forwards Nikita Parris and Jodie Taylor also have clutch scores.

This is England's fifth appearance on the World Cup stage. England reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup in each of its first three appearances before breaking through to take third in Canada.

But just because the English are on a roll doesn't mean they're the best value on the Cameroon vs. England money line Sunday.

That's because Cameroon has been making strides in the 2019 World Cup as well. After a 1-0 loss to Canada and 3-1 defeat to Netherlands, Cameroon qualified for the Round of 16 with a stunning 2-1 victory over New Zealand on Thursday as Ajara Nchout scored the game-winner during injury time. Nchout leads the team with two goals, while forward Gabrielle Onguene has one.

Cameroon has a more-than-respectable 3-4 record in World Cup competition and enters the Round of 16 with a nothing-to-lose attitude.

