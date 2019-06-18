Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for England vs. Japan

Japan and England have already qualified for the round of 16 in the 2019 Women's World Cup. But supremacy in Group D is on the on the line when the old rivals meet on Wednesday in Nice at 3 p.m. ET. Japan (1-0-1) responded to a tie with Argentina in its tournament opener with a 2-1 victory on Friday over Scotland. The win gave Japan enough points to advance, but it can overtake the Group D lead with a win against England (2-0-0), which has notched victories against Scotland and Argentina. England is a +105 money-line favorite (risk $100 to win $105), while Japan is +305 for an outright victory. The draw is priced at +215, while the over-under for total goals scored is two in the latest England vs. Japan odds. You need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say about this matchup before making any Japan vs. England picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions of your own.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model has crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup group stage picks, returning a healthy profit already to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over the Netherlands beating New Zealand, Germany outlasting Spain, England topping Scotland and Australia's dramatic comeback over Brazil.

The model has its sights set on Japan vs. England.

The Soccerbot knows England will be inspired to keep its strong tournament run going as the world's No. 3-ranked team continues its quest for its first World Cup title. England finished third in 2015, with its run ending in a semifinal loss to Japan.

In Sunday's 2-1 win over Scotland, the Lionesses took control with a pair of first half goals and held off a second half rally from Scotland. Nikita Parris scored in the 14th minute on a penalty kick and Ellen White added a long curler in 40th minute as England took a 2-0 advantage into the break.

Claire Emslie of Scotland found the net with 11 minutes left, but the Lionesses tightened up their defense and sealed the victory. They held a 14-8 edge in shots and 56-44 margin in time of possession.

But just because the Lionesses have won their first two games at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 doesn't mean they're the best value on the England vs. Japan money line Wednesday.

Japan was disappointed with its opening match tie against Argentina in which it was heavily favored. However, the 2011 World Cup champs responded with a spirited effort on Friday, punching in two goals in the first 37 minutes on their way to their first win in the 2019 edition.

The No. 7-ranked team in the world saw striker Mana Iwabuchi take advantage of a poor clearance from a Scottish defender and fire a high strike from about 20 yards out. Her goal in the 23rd minute was followed up by a penalty kick from Yuika Sugasawa in the 37th minute.

Japan has played in every edition of the World Cup and now holds a record of 14-3-14 in tournament play. A win over England would be another major step in its quest to reach the title match for the third time this decade.

So who wins Japan vs. England? And where does all the betting value lie?