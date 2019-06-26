Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for England vs. Norway

A spot in the semifinals of the 2019 Women's World Cup will be on the line Thursday when England meets Norway at Stade Oceane in Le Havre. England, ranked No. 3 in the world, is coming off a 3-0 win over Cameroon in the round of 16. The Lionesses have won all four of their matches in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, outscoring their opponents 8-1. Meanwhile, Norway, No. 12 in the world, is riding high after outlasting Australia in penalties in the round of 16. The winner of Thursday's match will advance in the 2019 World Cup bracket to face the winner of Friday's quarterfinal between the United States and France. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list England as a +100 money line favorite (risk $100 to win $100), while Norway is going off as the underdog at +275. A draw in regulation is +250 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you make any England vs. Norway picks, read the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter.

The model has factored in that England forward Ellen White has been on a tear. The 30-year-old entered the World Cup having scored a goal every three matches with the Lionesses on average. But in France she has been even better, scoring four times in three games, including both goals in a 2-0 group victory against Japan. White is tied atop England's career World Cup goals list with five.

The model also has taken into account that the last time these teams met in a major competition, the 2015 World Cup, the Lionesses emerged with a 2-1 victory in the round of 16. They'll be able to draw upon that success on Thursday in Le Havre.

But just because England appears to have the edge on paper doesn't mean it's the best value on the England vs. Norway money line on Thursday.

The model knows that Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen is a dangerous threat any time she's on the pitch. In the team's round of 16 win against Australia, Graham Hansen, who has 26 goals in 76 caps, took 11 shots. And that does not include her successful penalty kick that helped the Norwegians put away the Australians.

The model also has considered that Norway has the offensive firepower to stay with England. In 11 matches this year, the team has scored 25 goals, including seven in four 2019 World Cup games. The Norwegians have been shut out only twice this year.

