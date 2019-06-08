Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for England vs. Scotland

The 2019 Women's World Cup rolls on Sunday when England takes on Scotland in Group D action. England, making its fourth consecutive appearance in the Women's World Cup, enters Sunday's match having won three of its last five matches, while Scotland is unbeaten in its last five. Kick-off from Allianz Riviera is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET. England is a -460 money line favorite (risk $460 to win $100), while Scotland is going off as the underdog at +1350 in the latest England vs. Scotland odds. The draw is +500, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you make any England vs. Scotland picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European soccer expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model crushed the 2018 World Cup, returning a healthy profit to anyone who followed it. The model correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups.

Now, the model has its sights set on England vs. Scotland. We can tell you the model is leaning towards the under, but its much stronger play is on the England vs. Scotland money line. You absolutely need to see it before locking in any picks.

The model has taken into account that England, a team that's among the favorites to hoist the Women's World Cup 2019 trophy, enters its opening match having won eight of its last 11 matches. The Three Lionesses have been able to earn positive results thanks to their solid defensive play. In fact, they've kept a clean sheet in two of their last five games and have allowed one goal or less in 12 of their last 13.

Offensively, England will be led by Nikita Parris, who scored 19 goals in 19 matches for Manchester City this season. She'll be assisted by Beth Mead, who recorded seven goals and 12 assists for Arsenal.

But just because the Three Lionesses enter the Women's World Cup among the favorites to lift the trophy doesn't mean they're the best value on the England vs. Scotland money line Sunday.

Scotland, who's making its Women's World Cup debut, enters Sunday's match full of confidence. Scotland finished on top of its European qualifying group with seven wins and one loss. The Scots also enter the Women's World Cup 2019 on a five-game unbeaten streak. That includes winning their last two games against Brazil and Jamaica, teams that will be competing in this summer's tournament.

So who should you back on Sunday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the England vs. Scotland money line you need to be all over, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds.