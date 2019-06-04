Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for France vs. South Korea

The opening match of the 2019 Women's World Cup gets underway Friday when host nation France takes on South Korea. France, making its third straight appearance in the Women's World Cup, enters Friday's match having won five consecutive matches, while South Korea has lost four of its last five. Kick-off from Parc des Princes is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list France as a -950 money line favorite (risk $950 to win $100), while South Korea is going off as the underdog at +2450 (risk $100 to return $2450). The draw is +800, and the over-under for total goals scored is 3. Before you make any France vs. South Korea picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European soccer expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model crushed the 2018 World Cup, returning a healthy profit to anyone who followed it. The model correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups.

The model has taken into account that France, who's among the favorites to hoist the Women's World Cup 2019 trophy, enters Friday's opening match full of confidence. The French boast a lethal attack that can score at will. France has scored 18 goals during its five-game win streak.

France's attack is led by Kadidiatou Diani and Eugenie Le Sommer, who combined to score 26 goals in the French Division 1 Feminine this season. Defensively, France boasts a dynamic back line that has kept a clean sheet in three of its last five matches leading up to the Women's World Cup.

But just because France features an explosive attack doesn't mean it's the best value on the France vs. South Korea money line Friday.

South Korea is playing in its third Women's World Cup and will bring an experienced team that knows what it takes to advance. Korea Republic advanced past the group stage in 2015 before losing to France 3-0 in the Round of 16. Plus, South Korea has proven to be a tough team to beat in tournament action, winning two of its three matches at the FFA Cup of Nations earlier this year.

