Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Germany vs. Nigeria in Round of 16

The knockout stage of the 2019 Women's World Cup begins on Saturday with a match between one of the top title contenders, Germany, facing one of the longest shots remaining, Nigeria, at Stade des Alpes in Grenoble. The Germans, who are ranked No. 2 in the world, went undefeated in group play, outscoring their three opponents 6-0. Meanwhile, Nigeria barely qualified for the knockout stage, finishing with just one win and three points in group play. The winner of Saturday's Round of 16 match will advance in the 2019 World Cup bracket to play the winner of Canada vs. Sweden in the quarterfinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET. Oddsmakers list Germany as a -650 money line favorite (risk $650 to win $100), while Nigeria is going off as the underdog at +1300 (risk $100 to return $1,300). The draw is +650, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you make any Germany vs. Nigeria picks, you should see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European soccer expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model has crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup picks, returning a healthy profit already to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over USA's victory over Sweden, Brazil beating Italy, Germany outlasting Spain, England topping Scotland and Australia's dramatic comeback win over Brazil.

Now, the model has its sights set on Germany vs. Nigeria. We can tell you it's leaning under, but its much stronger play is on the Germany vs. Nigeria money line. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that Germany has been unbeatable over the last year. Since September, the Germans have 10 wins, two draws and no losses in 12 matches. That run includes victories over France (currently ranked No. 4 in the world), Sweden (No. 9), Spain (No. 13), Italy (No. 15) and China (No. 16). On the other hand, Nigeria is 1-5 against teams currently in the top 20 and have been outscored 10-3 in those matches.

The model also knows that Germany's Sara Dabritz is playing at a high level. The midfielder for Paris Saint-Germain scored the team's lone goal in a 1-0 victory against Spain and also found the net in the 4-0 win against South Africa. At 24 years old, Dabritz may be emerging as Germany's next star.

But just because the Germans are one of the world's soccer powers doesn't mean they're the best value on the Germany vs. Nigeria money line Saturday.

The Super Falcons are coming off a solid performance against another of the world's best, France, in group play. A 10-woman Nigerian side played the world's No. 4 team toe-to-toe for much of the match before a penalty kick in the 79th minute gave France the only score of the game. But even that goal was not without controversy; it came only after VAR ruled that the original penalty kick, which was wide, had to be retaken because goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie had moved off her line.

The model also has considered that the Super Falcons have played solid defense over their last two matches. Since allowing three goals to Norway in its tournament opener, Nigeria has allowed only the controversial penalty over its last two matches.

So who wins Nigeria vs. Germany? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nigeria vs. Germany money line you need to be all over Saturday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.