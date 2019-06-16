Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Germany vs. South Africa

Germany can put an emphatic stamp on group play at the 2019 Women's World Cup when it faces South Africa on Monday at noon ET. Germany, the No. 2-ranked team in the world, is a perfect 2-0 in group play and can top Group B with a draw. South Africa, ranked No. 49, is 0-2 and needs to pull off the upset and get help from Monday's other Group B matchup between Spain and China. The top two teams in each group plus the four best third-place squads move on to the Round of 16. Oddsmakers list Germany as the favorite at -1400 on the money line (risk $1,400 to win $100), while New Zealand is going off at +3500. The draw is +950 and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5 in the latest Germany vs. South Africa odds. Before you make any Germany vs. South Africa picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model has crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup group stage picks, returning $740 already to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over the Netherlands beating New Zealand, Germany outlasting Spain, England topping Scotland and Australia's dramatic comeback over Brazil.

The model has its sights set on Germany vs. South Africa.

The model has taken into account that Germany is assured a berth in the Round of 16. However, the team must improve in order to upset the likes of the United States and France and win a third World Cup. The Germans have stars who have yet to get going, and Monday might be a good tune-up for what's to come.

Giula Gwinn was named Player of the Match in Germany's opener against China, giving her the rare trifecta of being named the top player in her U-17 World Cup, U-20 World Cup and Women's World Cup debuts. Alexandra Popp, voted one of the world's top 20 players, has 46 goals in 98 national team games, but has been blanked so far at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019. The Germans also have Dzsenifer Marozsan, who helped lead Germany to a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics and was the named women's club player of the year in 2018 by the BBC.

But just because the Germans are the favorites doesn't mean they're the best value on the Germany vs. South Africa money line on Monday.

Expectations were low for the Banyana Banyana in their first-ever World Cup appearance, but they haven't shied away from the competition and have players that can make a difference. In their two games, they had a lead on Spain and lost just 1-0 to a similarly strong China.

Thembi Kgatlana, the African Women's Footballer of the Year in 2018, has eight goals in 17 national team appearances. That includes when she scored in the 25th minute against Spain, giving South Africa a lead it held until a goal in the 45th minute when Spain squared the game. The Spaniards didn't take the lead until the 70th minute.

Germany vs. South Africa match preview.