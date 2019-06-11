Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Germany vs. Spain

The 2019 Women's World Cup is underway and there's already been plenty of drama, with defending silver medalist Japan struggling to a draw in its first group-stage match against Argentina. On Wednesday, we'll be treated to one of the most competitive matchups of the group stage with Germany vs. Spain at 12 p.m. ET in Stade du Hainaut. Both teams won their opening games and sit atop the Group B table, with Spain in first place on goal differential. However, the Germans are favored at +100 (risk $100 to win $100), with Spain at +280 and draw at +245 in the latest Germany vs. Spain odds. The over-under total for goals scored is 2.5. Before you make your Germany vs. Spain picks, see what European football expert David Sumpter's Soccerbot model has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model is crushing the 2019 Women's World Cup group stage, returning $725 already to anyone following its picks. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over the Netherlands beating New Zealand and England topping Scotland in their opening matches.

Now, the model has its sights set on Germany vs. Spain. We can tell you the model is leaning over, but its much stronger play is on the money line. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model knows that Germany enters the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 as one of the favorites. They're the No. 2 team in the current world FIFA rankings and had wins over quality sides like France and Sweden in their run of friendlies leading into the tournament.

They got off to a solid start with a methodical 1-0 win over China in their first group-stage matchup. Giulia Gwinn's 66th-minute goal was all the Germans would need as they dominated the ball with 58 percent possession time while allowing China to get off just one shot on target. The Germans have clean sheets in six of their last 10 matches now and they'll be looking to smother Spain defensively on Wednesday.

However, that doesn't mean Die Nationalelf will provide value on the Germany vs. Spain money line. The Spanish Women's National Team is No. 13 in the world and has had plenty of experience playing together, with 16 matches in just over the last year.

Spain fell behind early against South Africa in the first match of the group stage. However, Jennifer Hermoso led the charge as Spain netted three goals in the final 20 minutes, with Hermoso scoring the tying goal in the 70th minute. Spain's under-20 team was runner-up at the last Women's World Cup in that age bracket, breathing youth and enthusiasm into the program.

So who wins Spain vs. Germany? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Spain vs. Germany money line you need to be all over Wednesday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.