Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Italy vs. China

Evenly-ranked teams clash in the Round of 16 of the 2019 Women's World Cup when Italy plays China on Tuesday. The match begins at noon ET in Montpellier. Italy entered the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 ranked 15th in the world, one spot ahead of China. Le Azzure, which went 2-0-1 in the group stage, hadn't advanced this far since the inaugural Women's World Cup in 1991 when they made the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the Steel Roses finished 1-1-1 in group play despite scoring just one goal. Bookmakers list Italy as the even-money favorite, with China getting +310 (risk $100 to win $310) in the latest Italy vs. China odds. A draw in regulation is +220 and the over-under for total goals is two.

The model has factored in Italy's better current form, with the team outscoring Australia and Jamaica by a combined 7-1 before falling 1-0 to Brazil. Striker Cristiana Girelli netted a hat trick versus Jamaica, while teammate Barbara Bonansea (two goals), a winger for Juventus, crushed Australia with a 95th-minute winner. Whereas Italy has won three of its last four Women's World Cup matches overall, China has lost three of its last four in the knockout stage.

But just because Le Azzure has enjoyed a better 2019 World Cup so far doesn't mean they're the right side of the Italy vs. China money line.

The Steel Roses play smothering defense in front of goalie Peng Shimeng and have allowed only one goal in the World Cup 2019. They've arguably played a tougher schedule than Italy too, beating South Africa, drawing with Spain and losing 1-0 to Germany. With stars like Wang Shuang, who has 26 goals in international competition, and Li Ying, whose goal knocked off South Africa, the Chinese are fully capable of waking up offensively.

The team created golden scoring chances against Germany, but Yang Li was unable to convert. Against a lesser opponent like Italy, China might find the going easier offensively.

