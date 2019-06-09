Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Japan vs. Argentina

The 2019 Women's World Cup rolls on Monday when Japan takes on Argentina in Group D action. Kickoff from Roazhon Park is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list Japan as a -1111 money line favorite (risk $1111 to win $100), while Argentina is going off as an underdog at +1800. The draw is +825 and the Over-Under for total goals scored is 3.5 in the latest Japan vs. Argentina odds. It's the opening match of the group stage for both clubs and a result is pivotal progress towards making it into the knockout round. With Asako Takahura leading Japan as manager and Carlos Borrello leading Argentina, look for both clubs to come out aggressively. Before you make your Japan vs. Argentina picks, listen to the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from the proven Soccerbot model courtesy of European football expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is the applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent!

And the model crushed the 2018 World Cup, returning a healthy profit to anyone who followed it. The model correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups.

The model has crunched the numbers for Japan vs. Argentina and is leaning under on total goals.

The model knows that Japan enters the France World Cup 2019 as the No. 7 team in the FIFA rankings and has experience on its side. Japan won the 2011 Women's World Cup, finished as runner-ups in the 2012 Olympics, and took second at the 2015 Women's World Cup. Midfielder Mizuho Sakagachi was a star on that team and leads Japan with 29 international goals in 124 international appearances.

Aya Sameshina, Rumi Utsugi and captain Saki Kumagai also give Japan a trio of talented defenders with World Cup championship experience. They have a talented group of young forwards who will need to step up in a big way against Argentina on Monday and throughout the 2019 FIFA World Cup.

That being said, the model also knows that Argentina is a team making just its fourth ever Women's World Cup appearance and will be eager to kick its tournament off by stunning one of the world's best. The Argentinians enter off a strong win in a friendly late last month against Uruguay in preparation and they'll look to build off that win to earn their first ever Women's World Cup points.

Led by five goals from Soledad Jaimes in the Copa America Femenina to earn a playoff spot against Panama, which Argentina went on to win, Argentina finds itself in a difficult group with Japan and England. However, if Jaimes can get loose and help them earn a result against Japan on Monday, it will build plenty of confidence for a club on the rise in South America.

So who should you back on Monday? The match features significant betting interest given Japan's status as heavy favorites.