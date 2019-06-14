Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Netherlands vs. Cameroon

Teams coming off dramatic opening matches clash on Saturday in the 2019 Women's World Cup when the Netherlands plays Cameroon in Group E action. The match begins at 9 a.m. ET from Stadium Hainaut in Valenciennes, France. The Netherlands beat New Zealand 1-0 on substitute Jill Roord's header during injury time, while Cameroon delivered an inspiring performance before succumbing 1-0 to Canada, the fifth-ranked team in the world. Sportsbooks list the Dutch as -825 favorites (risk $825 to win $100) in the latest Netherlands vs. Cameroon odds. Cameroon is going off at +2350 (risk $100 to win $2,350) and the draw listed at +700 (risk $100 to win $700). The over-under for total goals scored is two. You need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say about the matchup before making any Netherlands vs. Cameroon picks or 2019 Women's World Cup predictions of your own.

Sumpter is the applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent!

And the model is crushing the 2019 Women's World Cup group stage, returning $625 already to anyone following it. The model correctly called the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over the Netherlands beating New Zealand, Germany outlasting Spain and England topping Scotland in their opening matches.

Now, the model has crunched the numbers for Netherlands vs. Cameroon. We can tell you it's leaning over, but its much stronger play is on the Netherlands vs. Cameroon money line, saying one side has all the value. You can see that one exclusively at SportsLine.

The model is well aware the Dutch feature one of the world's top players in Lieke Martens, who scored the Netherlands' first-ever World Cup goal in 2015. Ranked No. 8 in the world, the Orange Lionesses have won five straight matches. They also have a successful pedigree at international competitions, having won the European Championships in 2017.

But just because the Dutch have a more glittering pedigree doesn't mean they'll provide value on the Netherlands vs. Cameroon money line.

Cameroon made it out of the group stage at the last World Cup and has won seven of its past 11 matches. Star striker Madeleine Ngono Mani, who plays professionally in France, is a lethal scorer with 26 career goals in international competition. Against Canada, Cameroon displayed a rugged defense, frustrating the higher-ranked team by stringing a slew of defenders behind a midfielder and looking to counter-attack.

So who wins Cameroon vs. Netherlands? Where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cameroon vs. Netherlands money line you need to be all over Saturday, all from the European model that's up 2,000 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.