Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Netherlands vs. Japan

The Netherlands already has matched its best World Cup finish by reaching the round of 16 for the second straight time. The Dutch can set a new standard with a win over a decorated Japan club on Tuesday in the 2019 Women's World Cup. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Roazhon Park in Rennes. The Netherlands (3-0-0) stormed through Group E with a spotless ledger that was capped by a 2-1 win over Canada last Thursday. Japan (1-1-1) managed to advance in the 2019 Women's World Cup bracket with just four points and a second-place finish in Group D. It is coming off a 2-0 loss to England and is an underdog to advance past the round of 16 for the third time this decade. The Dutch are -120 money-line favorites (risk $120 to win $100), while Japan is +340 (risk $100 to win $340) in the latest Netherlands vs. Japan odds. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. You need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say about this matchup before making any Netherlands vs. Japan picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions of your own.

The Soccerbot knows the Netherlands comes into the round of 16 as one of the hottest teams in the 2019 World Cup following its dominant run through Group E. The Dutch are now 7-0 in 2019 and can move to the final eight for the first time in club history with a victory.

They have been powered by an efficient offense that has led to six goals through three 2019 Women's World Cup matches, while their opponents have netted three total. Their attack is sparked by Vivianne Miedema, who has had a hand in 43 percent of their shots in the World Cup 2019. She also has scored two goals.

But just because the Dutch are surging doesn't mean they're the best bet on the Netherlands vs. Japan money line.

Japan has won five of the eight all-time meetings with Netherlands, including a 2-1 victory in the round of 16 in the last World Cup. Japan also has a strong recent history of World Cup success, with a championship (2011) and runner-up finish (2015) this decade.

Injuries were a major concern for Japan heading into the tournament, and reserves played significant minutes in the opening two matches. A draw and a victory with a makeshift lineup showed Japan has one of the deepest rosters in the 2019 Women's World Cup bracket.

