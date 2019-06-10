Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Netherlands vs. New Zealand

The Netherlands' 2019 Women's World Cup campaign gets underway on Tuesday when the Dutch square off against New Zealand in a Group E matchup. The Dutch are playing in their second consecutive Women's World Cup after losing to Japan in the Round of 16 four years ago. Meanwhile, New Zealand is making its fourth consecutive appearance in the tournament. Despite making an appearance in four consecutive tournaments, New Zealand has failed to advance past the group stage. Kick-off from Stade Océane is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET. New Zealand enters Tuesday's match as an underdog at +915 (risk $100 to win $915), while the Dutch are a -350 money line favorite. The draw is +450, and the over-under for total goals scored is three in the latest Netherlands vs. New Zealand odds. Before locking in your Netherlands vs. New Zealand picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions, you'll want to see what European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.

The model has taken into account that the Netherlands enters the Women's World Cup 2019 on a three game win steak. The Oranje Leeuwinnen have been able to earn positive results thanks to their explosive offensive attack. In fact, they've scored three or more goals in their last three games, which includes a seven-goal offensive explosion against Chile in April. Vivianne Miedema, who recorded 22 goals and 10 assists for Arsenal this season, has found the back of the net in four consecutive games for the Netherlands.

But just because the Oranje Leeuwinnen enter the Women's World Cup on a hot streak doesn't mean they're the best value on the Netherlands vs. New Zealand money line Tuesday.

New Zealand has yet to win a match in its five appearances at the Women's World Cup, but the Kiwis will enter this year's tournament full of confidence. New Zealand clinched its fourth straight continental title by beating Fiji 8-0 in the OFC Women's Nations Cup. New Zealand won five consecutive matches in that tournament, scoring 43 goals while conceding zero.

Defensively, New Zealand boasts a dynamic back line that has proven to be extremely difficult to break down. The Kiwis have now kept a clean sheet in 15 of their last 16 World Cup qualifiers and held England, among the favorites to hoist the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 trophy, goalless in a 1-0 victory.

