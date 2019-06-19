Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for New Zealand vs. Cameroon

Any hope that Cameroon or New Zealand has of advancing to the knockout stage of the 2019 Women's World Cup rides on a victory on Thursday in the final match of Group E play. Cameroon and New Zealand are each 0-0-2 with zero points and a minus-three goal differential after the first two rounds of group play. To qualify for the knockout round of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, one side will have to win and hope to be among the best third-place teams, a considerable challenge given the countries' goal differentials. Kickoff from at Stade de la Mosson is scheduled for noon ET. Oddsmakers list New Zealand as a +135 money line favorite (risk $100 to return $135), while Cameroon is going off as the underdog at +200. The draw is +240, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5 in the current New Zealand vs. Cameroon odds. Before you make any New Zealand vs. Cameroon picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European soccer expert David Sumpter.

The model has taken into account that New Zealand has had better results on the pitch recently than Cameroon. Since the beginning of April, the Football Ferns have defeated England (ranked No. 3 in the world), Norway (No. 12) and Mexico (No. 26). The Kiwis, ranked No. 19, will not be intimidated by a Cameroon side that's No. 46 in the world.

In addition, the model has considered that New Zealand has Abby Erceg. The 29-year-old defender was named the NWSL Defender of the Year in 2018 while helping the North Carolina Courage to the league title. One of seven players with more than 100 caps for the Football Ferns, Erceg is playing in her fourth World Cup.

But just because the Football Ferns are ranked higher doesn't mean they're the best value on the New Zealand vs. Cameroon money line Thursday.

The model has factored in that Cameroon, unlike New Zealand, already has experience advancing to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Four years ago, Cameroon beat Switzerland in group play and became just the second African team to reach the knockout round. Twelve of the 13 players who played in the Round of 16 loss to China in 2015 are on the roster this year.

In addition, the model knows that Cameroon has a skilled attacker in Gabrielle Onguene. She scored the equalizer in the 2015 win against Switzerland in the last World Cup and has been a prolific scorer in the Russian league since then. Last Saturday against the Netherlands, she found the back of the net, tying the match at 1-1 before the Dutch pulled away with two second half goals.

