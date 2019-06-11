Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Nigeria vs. South Korea

Two teams in major need of not just a win, but a dominant win, face off Wednesday when Nigeria battles South Korea at the 2019 Women's World Cup. Each team was blown out in their Group A opening round match last week -- South Korea fell to France in a 4-0 loss, while Nigeria was blanked 3-0 by Norway the following day. Now, South Korea and Nigeria need to bounce back in a big way to keep their Round of 16 hopes alive. Wednesday's Group A match kicks off at 9 a.m. ET. Oddsmakers list South Korea as the favorite at +110 on the money line (risk $100 to win $110), while Nigeria is going off at +240. The draw is +245, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5 in the latest Nigeria vs. South Korea odds. Before you make any Nigeria vs. South Korea picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model is crushing the 2019 Women's World Cup group stage. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over the Netherlands beating New Zealand and England topping Scotland in their opening matches.

The model knows South Korea was put in a tough spot against France to open the FIFA World Cup 2019 in Paris in what was billed as the biggest women's game in the country's history. The Koreans fell behind nine minutes in, trailed 3-0 at halftime and couldn't recover.

But South Korea is far from an over-matched team -- it ranks No. 14 in the world in the latest FIFA World Rankings, a position it's held for three years. Nigeria, meanwhile, comes in at 38th. Nigeria took on France last June and was demolished 8-0.

South Korea is armed with the country's all-time leading scorer in forward Ji So-Yun, a 13-year veteran who made her international debut at age 15. Ji, who plays for Chelsea, along with Cho So-Hyun (West Ham), who has 115 international games under her belt, give South Korea a formidable tandem.

But just because South Korea enters this match ranked higher doesn't mean it's the best value on the Nigeria vs. South Korea money line on Wednesday.

Nigeria didn't score against Norway in its opener but it held its own. Norway scored two first-half goals and an own-goal capped the scoring in the 37th minute. The same cannot be said for South Korea against France: Korea was out-shot 21-4 with zero shots on goal and held just 34 percent of possession.

Nigeria is the class of Africa, the 11-time African champion and the only country on the continent to qualify for every Women's World Cup. They won the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations to get here. The Nigerians are physical and fast and led by three-time African Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala.

