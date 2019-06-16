Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Norway vs. South Korea

The 2019 Women's World Cup rolls on Monday when Norway takes on South Korea. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list Norway as the favorite at -220 on the money line (risk $220 to win $100), while South Korea is going off at +550 (risk $100 to return $550). The draw is +360, and the Over-Under for total goals scored is five in the latest Norway vs. South Korea odds. Norway is coming off a narrow 2-1 loss at the hands of host France, while South Korea has lost both of its matches in the group stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019. Both teams are still alive to get out of the group stage, but South Korea would need a convincing victory to make up the goal difference. Before you make your Norway vs. South Korea picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter.

The model knows that Norway will look to control possession the way it has in the first two matches of the 2019 Women's World Cup. The Norwegians held the ball 59 percent of the time in their 3-0 win over Nigeria and then controlled the tempo again against France with 56 percent of possession.

Norway is the No. 12 team in the FIFA rankings and has made it to the quarterfinals or deeper in five Women's World Cups. Guro Reiten and Lisa-Marie Utland both have goals this tournament and they'll look to lead the attack again for Norway as they try to punch their ticket to the knockout round.

The underdog South Koreans are the No. 14 team in the FIFA world rankings and showed they could compete by advancing out of the group stage at the 2015 Women's World Cup. They beat Spain and drew against Costa Rica in that tournament.

Midfielder Ji So-Yun is one of the best players on the field every time she takes the pitch. The 28-year-old has 54 goals in 115 international appearances and while South Korea has been held scoreless so far the 2019 World Cup, if she gets hot, she can make sure the entire attack feels connected from the middle of their 4-4-1-1. They controlled 63 percent of the possession in their 2-0 loss to Nigeria.

