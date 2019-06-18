Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Scotland vs. Argentina

Scotland and Argentina get one last chance to advance to the knockout stage of the 2019 Women's World Cup when the two countries meet in their final Group D match on Wednesday at Parc de Princes. Argentina (0-1-1, one point) is third in the group and could still finish second and automatically qualify for the next round with a win over the Scots. Like Argentina, Scotland (0-0-2, zero points) needs a win on Wednesday to be in the running for the knockout stage in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019. Three points would put the Scots third in the group and give them a chance to advance as one of the top third-place finishers. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list Scotland as a -170 money line favorite (risk $170 to win $100), while Argentina is going off as the underdog at +475 (risk $100 to return $475). The draw is +300, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you make any Scotland vs. Argentina picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European soccer expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model has crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup group stage picks, returning $540 already to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over the Netherlands beating New Zealand, Germany outlasting Spain, England topping Scotland and Australia's dramatic comeback over Brazil.

Scotland is favored to win, but the match could go under the total goals line.

The model has taken into account that Scotland has shown it can perform under pressure. The Scots rallied from behind to beat Belarus twice as well as Poland during their qualifiers. Also, Scotland is not far removed from playing quality soccer. The Scots entered the 2019 World Cup on a five-match unbeaten streak, including a 1-0 victory over world No. 10 Brazil, before losing to England and Japan -- two of the top seven teams in the world -- to start group play.

In addition, the model has factored in that the Argentinians also need a win to advance to the knockout stage, as a scoreless draw will not help their cause. That should force them to come out of their defensive shell, which plays right into the hands of the Scots.

But just because the Scots, No. 20 in the world, are the higher ranked squad doesn't mean they're the best value on the Scotland vs. Argentina money line Wednesday.

The Argentines have played stout defense so far in the Women's World Cup 2019. They played to a scoreless draw with Japan before limiting England, ranked No. 3 in the world, to one second-half goal on Friday.

The model also has considered that Argentina will have Vanina Correa in goal. The 5-foot-11 Correa, the only Argentine to appear in three Women's World Cups, turned in one of the best goalkeeping performances of the tournament so far. Against England, she made six saves, including one on a penalty, and was only beaten once in the 1-0 loss.

The match outcome depends on whether Scotland's ability to perform under pressure and force Argentina out of their defensive shell outweighs Argentina's strong defensive performance and Vanina Correa's excellent goalkeeping.