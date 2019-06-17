Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Spain vs. China

It's "win and advance" for Spain and China as the two teams face off at the 2019 Women's World Cup on Monday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET. Each team has one win and one defeat in group play. Germany sits on top the Group B standings with six points, but a win for either China or Spain guarantees second place in the group and a Round of 16 berth. A draw gives Spain the edge in goal differential. Spain is ranked 13th in the world, while China is 16th, and each lost to Germany by a 1-0 score and handled South Africa. Oddsmakers list Spain as the favorite at -115 on the money line (risk $115 to win $100), while China is going off at +425. The draw is +200, and the over-under for total goals scored is two in the latest Spain vs. China odds. Before you make any Spain vs. China picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model has crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup group stage picks, returning $740 already to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over the Netherlands beating New Zealand, Germany outlasting Spain, England topping Scotland and Australia's dramatic comeback over Brazil.

Now, the model has its sights set on Spain vs. China. We can tell you it's leaning under, but its much stronger play is on the Spain vs. China money line, saying one side has all the value. You can see that one exclusively at SportsLine.

The model knows Spain went winless and finished as the worst European qualifier at the 2015 World Cup. Since then, Spain won the 2017 European Championships and last year took the U-17 World Cup. Now they're back for the Women's World Cup 2019. With 10 players on the same club team (Barcelona), the Spaniards feature a rare level of chemistry for an international squad.

But just because the Spain is the favorite doesn't mean it's the best value on the Spain vs. China money line Monday.

Experience is on the side of China, led by midfielder Wang Shuang, the only player who bides her trade playing club ball in Europe as the star of Paris Saint-Germain. When the game runs through Wang, China is successful.

Spain's three World Cup defeats -- two in 2015 and one this year -- have been by a single goal. Now, they face a Chinese team that has played seven World Cup games in a row that have ended in 1-0 decisions.

So who wins Spain vs. China? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Spain vs. China money line you need to be all over Monday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.