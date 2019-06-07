Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Spain vs. South Africa

South Africa plays its first match in Women's World Cup history on Saturday when the Banyana Banyana take on Spain in a Group B match in Le Havre, France. South Africa qualified for the World Cup 2019 after finishing second to Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations. Meanwhile, Spain is making its second Women's World Cup appearance. La Roja went 0-1-2 in their inaugural Women's World Cup in 2015, and this will be the first match between Spain and South Africa. Kick-off from Stade Océane is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list Spain as a -950 money line favorite (risk $950 to win $100), while South Africa is going off as the underdog at +2465 (risk $100 to return $2,465). The draw is +775, and the over-under for total goals scored is three. Before you make any Spain vs. South Africa picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European soccer expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of Soccermatics, a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model crushed the 2018 World Cup, returning a healthy profit to anyone who followed it. The model correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has its sights set on Spain vs. South Africa.

The model has taken into account that Spain enters the 2019 FIFA World Cup with an impressive resume. La Roja went a perfect 8-0 in qualifying for the tournament, outscoring their foes 25-2. And Spain's 2019 results have been promising as well. La Roja beat Brazil, Cameroon and the Netherlands -- which are all in the 2019 World Cup field -- and dropped one-goal decisions to the United States and England.

Spain's attack is led by midfielder Patri Guijarro, one of just five players who played in every qualifying match. The 21-year-old has scored two goals in eight games, including an injury-time winner against Serbia. Last summer, she won the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot in the under-20 World Cup.

But just because Spain has built an impressive resume doesn't mean it's the best value on the Spain vs. South Africa money line.

Banyana Banyana have come a long way as a team just to get to this point. After fielding its first side in 1993, South Africa failed to qualify for six Women's World Cups between 1995 and 2015. The team finally broke through in November with a runner-up finish in the Africa Cup of Nations, where it lost to Nigeria on penalties. Captain and defender Janine van Wyk -- who has more CAPS (152) than any other South African, man or woman -- provides a stabilizing force and valuable experience to these tournament newcomers.

