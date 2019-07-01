Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Sweden vs. Netherlands

A berth in the 2019 Women's World Cup final is on the line when Sweden takes on Netherlands in a semifinal on Wednesday. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET from the Stade des Lumières in Lyon. This is the fourth time in eight Women's World Cups that Sweden is in the semifinals. Netherlands, meanwhile, has never advanced this far. But this is a new year, and Netherlands enters Wednesday's showdown as the No. 8 ranked team in the latest FIFA World Rankings, while Sweden is No. 9. Oddsmakers predict a close match: Netherlands is a +125 favorite (risk $100 to win $125), while Sweden fetches +245 (risk $100 to win $245) to win outright. The draw in regulation is priced at +215 in the latest Sweden vs. Netherlands odds, with the over-under for goals scored at 2. You need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say before making any Sweden vs. Netherlands picks or 2019 Women's World Cup predictions of your own.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics, a book that explains how math works inside the sport.

The Soccerbot knows Sweden has a history of success against the Dutch. In 21 all-time matches between the sides, the Swedes have won 10 with six draws and just five defeats. The projection model also understands how challenging it's been to score on Sweden. Over its last 16 games, the team has allowed only 19 goals (1.4 per game). In 2019, it's given up nine goals in 12 games, with more than half of those against the world's top-two ranked teams, USA and Germany.

But they can score, too. No. 2 Germany found that out in the Women's World Cup quarterfinal, a dramatic 2-1 come-from-behind Sweden victory. Sweden has tallied 10 goals in five World Cup games, getting scores from eight different players including two apiece from forward Kosovare Asllani and Stina Blackstenius.

Netherlands is the higher-ranked team for a reason. The Dutch are the defending European champions, having defeated the Swedes at the 2017 Euros. They got here by running through group play undefeated before knocking off Japan 2-1 in the Round of 16 and shutting out Italy 2-0 in the quarterfinals on second-half headers from Vivianne Miedema and Stefanie van der Gragt. The Dutch dominated the game, holding a 59-41 possession advantage and outshooting the Italians 21-6.

Since edging New Zealand 1-0 in their Women's World Cup 2019 opener, the Dutch have scored 2-3 goals in every game. Miedema has three goals and fellow forward Lieke Martens has two. In 12 games this year, Netherlands has outscored the opposition 25-8. They've been dangerous in set-pieces as well -- midfielder Sherida Spitse has four assists off them alone.

