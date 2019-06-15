Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Sweden vs. Thailand

The 2019 Women's World Cup continues on Sunday when Sweden takes on Thailand at 9 a.m. ET. Oddsmakers list Sweden as a -10000 favorite (risk $10,000 to win $100) on the Sweden vs. Thailand money line, while Thailand is going off as an underdog at +4700 (risk $100 to win $4,700). The draw is +1500 in the latest 2019 Sweden vs. Thailand odds and the Over-Under for total goals scored is 6.5. Sweden bested Chile 2-0 in its first match of the group stage, while Thailand lost to the USWNT. The two sides sit in second and fourth, respectively, in the Group F standings. But before you make your Sweden vs. Thailand picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter's Soccerbot model.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model has crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup group stage picks, returning $625 already to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over the Netherlands beating New Zealand, Germany outlasting Spain and England topping Scotland.

Now, the model has its sights set on Sweden vs. Thailand. We can tell you it's leaning under, but its much stronger play is on the money line, saying one side has all the value. You can see that selection exclusively at SportsLine.

For Sunday, the model knows that Sweden will look to implement a similar game plan to the one that allowed them to dominate Chile on Tuesday. The Swedes controlled 69 percent of possession and weren't shy about taking their opportunities to put shots on net, taking 24 total, with six on target.

Eventually, that pressure wore Chile down and Sweden's linkup play led to an 83rd-minute goal from Kosovare Asllani and a stoppage-time goal by Madelen Janogy. Look for Sweden to be on the attack again on Sunday against a Thailand squad that struggled against Team USA.

However, that doesn't necessarily guarantee that Sweden will be the best value on the Sweden vs. Thailand money line.

Thailand lost 13-0 to the USWNT on Tuesday, but they are still the No. 34 team in the FIFA rankings and were in the top 30 last season during an 11-match unbeaten streak. Thailand won the AFF Championship over Australia's U-20 team and dominated their Asian competition during that stretch. One poor night against the most dominant force in women's soccer doesn't represent their ability to compete on this stage.

Pitsamai Sornsai leads Thailand's charge with 75 goals in 113 international appearances, and if she can steal a goal, she gives Thailand a fighting chance as a +4700 underdog. Thailand was able to steal a game against Ivory Coast at the 2015 Women's World Cup.

So who wins Thailand vs. Sweden? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thailand vs. Sweden money line you need to be all over Sunday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.