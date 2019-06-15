Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for USA vs. Chile

Team USA got its 2019 Women's World Cup campaign off to a blistering start after beating Thailand 13-0. The USA scored 10 goals in the second half, a Women's World Cup record. Meanwhile, Chile played extremely well in its opening match against Sweden, but saw two late goals crush its dreams of earning a positive result in its first-ever Women's World Cup match. Now, Chile will be tasked with stopping a USA team that is looking to win its second consecutive Women's World Cup. Kickoff from Parc des Princes in Paris is set for Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list the USWNT as the favorite at -4500 on the money line (risk $4,500 to win $100), while Chile is going off at +8500 (risk $100 to return $8,500). The draw is +2000, and the Over-Under for total goals scored is five in the latest USA vs. Chile odds. Before you make any USA vs. Chile picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European soccer expert David Sumpter.

The model has taken into account that the U.S. Women's National Team enters Sunday's match as the team to beat in the Women's World Cup 2019. In its opening match of the 2019 Women's World Cup, the United States outshot Thailand, 40-2 and scored the most goals in a single World Cup game. Alex Morgan led the explosive attack for the USA, scoring five times. Morgan joined Michelle Akers as the only players in Women's World Cup history to score five goals in a single game.

But just because Morgan and the USWNT enter Sunday's match full of confidence doesn't mean they're the best value on the USA vs. Chile money line.

That's because Chile showed it has what it takes to compete with the top teams in the world in its opening match of the 2019 Women's World Cup France. Despite being outshot 24-5, Chile's defense held Sweden, a top 10 team in the FIFA Women's World Rankings, scoreless through the first 80 minutes of play.

The Chileans will enter Sunday's match eager to shock the world and earn their first ever positive result at the Women's World Cup. They'll look to frustrate USA's attack by putting all 11 players behind the ball and pounce on any potential mishaps that could lead to a quick counter-attacking opportunity.

