Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for USA vs. England

The United States can advance to the Women's World Cup final for the fifth time in team history when it takes on England on Tuesday. The Americans, the defending champions, the No. 1 team in the world and the favorite to win the 2019 Women's World Cup title, are coming off an emotional 2-1 quarterfinal victory against host France. Megan Rapinoe scored both goals for the second straight FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 game. Meanwhile, England, ranked No. 3 in the world, cruised to the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup bracket with a 3-0 victory against Norway. The winner of Tuesday's semi will face the survivor of Netherlands vs. Sweden for the Women's World Cup 2019 title. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET, and oddsmakers list the USWNT as a -120 favorite (risk $120 to return $100), while England is going off as the underdog at +350 (risk $100 to return $350). A draw in regulation is +250, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5 in the latest USA vs. England odds. Before you make any USA vs. England picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter.

The model has taken into account that Team USA has owned the series against England. In 16 matches against the Lionesses, the Americans have won 10 times and lost just four. Two games, including the last meeting between the two sides, ended in a draw. In the most recent match, in the SheBelieves Cup in March, the teams played to a 2-2 draw, but the USWNT had the upper hand for most of the game and created much more dangerous chances. The Americans out-shot England 20-6 and had six corners to England's one.

But just because the United States appears to have the edge on paper doesn't mean it's the best value on the USA vs. England money line on Tuesday.

England enters the match with the advantage on the right side. Fullback Lucy Bronze and forward Nikita Parris form a formidable combination on that flank. After the quarterfinal win against Norway, England coach Phil Neville called Bronze, who had a goal and an assist against the Norwegians, the best player in the world. Bronze and Parris will be attacking against Crystal Dunn, who is better playing forward but is forced to play left back for the USWNT out of necessity.

