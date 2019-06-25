Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for USA vs. France

In a match that has the feel of a World Cup final, the United States and France, the top two favorites to win the 2019 Women's World Cup, collide on Friday at Parc des Princes in Paris in a quarterfinal match. The USWNT, the world's No. 1-ranked team, squeaked by Spain, 2-1, in the Round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals in the 2019 Women's World Cup bracket. Despite an inability to connect in the final third for much of the match, the United States advanced after getting two goals on penalty kicks from Megan Rapinoe. Like the Americans, France, ranked No. 4 in the world, needed a gutty effort to escape the Round of 16, beating Brazil 2-1 in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list Team USA as a +125 money line favorite (risk $100 to win $125), while France is going off as the underdog at +210. A draw in regulation is +230 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you make any USA vs. France picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model is crushing its 2019 Women's World Cup picks, returning a healthy profit to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and is coming off a perfect knockout Monday in which it called Canada upsetting Sweden and Team USA beating Spain in regulation.

Now, the model has its sights set on Team USA vs. France. We can tell you the model is leaning over, but its much stronger play is on the USA vs. France money line. You can see that pick exclusively at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that the United States has dominated the French historically. The Americans own a 17-3-3 record all-time against Les Bleues. Over the last two years, the USWNT has been nearly unbeatable by anyone. In the Americans' last 42 matches, a streak that goes back to July 2017, the Americans (36-1-5) have lost only once.

The model also has taken into account that the United States has a deep and talented front line in the 2019 World Cup. The team regularly starts Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, three of the world's top attackers. The team is so deep that Carli Lloyd, Christen Press and Mallory Pugh come off the bench. Lloyd earned the Golden Ball Trophy as the best player of the last World Cup and earned the Silver Boot for her six goals and one assist during the tournament. Pugh, a 21-year-old rising star, has 16 goals and 16 assists in just 56 appearances with the U.S. national team.

But just because the United States has been dominant over the last two years doesn't mean it's the best value on the USA vs. France money line on Friday.

The model also knows that the last time these teams met, in a friendly in Le Havre on Jan. 19, Les Bleues beat the United States, 3-1. In that match, France did not allow the Americans to score until second half injury time. With Wendie Renard and Griedge Mbock Bathy anchoring the center of the defense, the French have a very organized back line that can again give the United States' talented attackers problems.

Since 2016, France is 31-1-3 on home soil. The only loss came in February 2019 to Germany, the No. 2 ranked team in the world.

So who wins France vs. USA? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the France vs. USA money line you need to be all over Friday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.