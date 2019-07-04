Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for USA vs. Netherlands

The United States is one win away from its fourth Women's World Cup title and second in a row, but the Americans face a stiff test on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET against the Netherlands, which has given up just one goal in the knockout phase. It hasn't been easy for the USWNT, the world's top ranked squad, in the 2019 Women's World Cup either. The Americans have been pushed in all three knockout games. It took a potentially game-saving stop from goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher on a penalty kick in the 84th minute to preserve a 2-1 win over England in the semis. The latest USA vs. Netherlands odds for the 2019 Women's World Cup final list the Americans as -275 (risk $275 to win $100) favorites, while the Dutch are going off at +765 (risk $100 to win $765). A draw in regulation is +385, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5 in the latest USA vs. Netherlands odds. With so much on the line Sunday, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions for the finals from European football expert David Sumpter before locking in any USA vs. Netherlands picks of your own.

The model has taken into account that the Americans have more offensive firepower than any other team in the 2019 Women's World Cup bracket. Team USA rolled through the group phase with a stunning 18 goals and has found the net twice in each knockout game thus far. The American showed their depth in the semifinal win over England. With Megan Rapinoe (hamstring) held out against the Lionesses, Christen Press got the start and found the net in the first half. Rapinoe told reporters she expects to play on Sunday.

Alex Morgan, who is in the driver's seat for the Golden Boot Award with six goals in the World Cup 2019, also scored against England. Add in super-sub Carli Lloyd, who has 113 international goals, and forward Tobin Heath (30 international goals), and the Americans have plenty of ways to create offense.

That's because the Dutch have been extremely stingy on defense. They gave up just two goals in the group phase and have conceded just one in the knockout phase. They've kept a clean sheet in their last two matchups against world powers Italy and Sweden, so they'll have plenty of confidence against Team USA on Sunday.

And while Rapinoe is optimistic she'll play, there's no guarantee she'll be 100 percent. Playmaking midfielder Rose Lavelle also went down with an apparent hamstring injury against England and was unable to finish the game for the USWNT. She hopes to play, but also might be less than full strength if she does.

The Americans have also drawn criticism for playing too conservatively late. That strategy could backfire against a Netherlands squad that has proven to be clutch, like when Jackie Groenen netted the game-winner in extra time against Sweden in the semifinals.

