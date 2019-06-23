Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for USA vs. Spain

The United States enters the knockout stage of the 2019 Women's World Cup when it takes on Spain in a Round of 16 showdown on Monday. The match kicks off at noon ET from Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims. The USA, the world's top-ranked team, was not scored on in its three group stage victories, which included the biggest blowout in Women's World Cup history (13-0 over Thailand) and a 2-0 domination of No. 9-ranked Sweden. Spain, the 13th-ranked team, went 1-1-1 and took second in its group, the lone blemish a 1-0 defeat to No. 2 Germany. The United States is favored at -300 on the money line (risk $300 to win $100), while Spain fetches +850 to win outright. The draw is priced at +400 in the latest USA vs. Spain odds, with the over-under for goals scored at 2.5. You need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say before making any USA vs. Spain picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions of your own.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup group stage picks, returning a healthy profit to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over USA beating Sweden, Germany outlasting Spain, England topping Scotland and Australia's dramatic comeback win over Brazil.

The model has its sights set on USA vs. Spain in the 2019 World Cup.

The Soccerbot knows the USA was the favorite at 7-4 odds to win the 2019 Women's World Cup before it started. Now that line is at 1-1 even money. The Americans have flat-out dominated the opposition -- their 18 goals are the most in World Cup group-play history, and the 18-0 scoring differential may stand the test of time.

In addition to their explosive offense, the U.S. has now shut out their last seven opponents. Their 2-0 victory over Sweden on Thursday was the first time they failed to score three or more goals in their past eight matches. The U.S. needed just a draw in that one, but scored in the third minute, outshot the Swedes 16-7 and controlled possession 62 percent of the time.

Goalie was considered a major question mark entering the tournament as Alyssa Naehler replaced Hope Solo. But she's done just fine in her first World Cup action, recording shutouts in all three matches. In 48 USWNT matches, she has accumulated 27 clean sheets. The USA hasn't allowed a goal in 594 minutes, the last coming in the 81st minute in a 5-3 win over high-scoring Australia in April.

But just because the Americans have crushed the competition doesn't mean they're the best value on the USA vs. Spain money line.

This is Spain's second-ever Women's World Cup appearance, on the heels of a 2015 berth. But Spain crushed its competition to qualify for the Women's World Cup, going 8-0 and outscoring its opponents 25-2. It held its own in a 1-0 defeat to the USA in January, and arguably outplayed Germany in a 1-0 loss in the group stage, outshooting the Germans while controlling possession 59 percent of the time. The Spaniards will also be more rested, with seven days between games compared to just four for the Americans.

Spain is better known for its defense than its offense, but forward Jennifer Hermoso is considered one of the top playmakers at the Women's World Cup 2019. She has 39 goals in 71 international matches, including seven in World Cup qualifying, and she found the back of the net in her team's 3-1 win over South Africa in group play.

So who wins USA vs. Spain?