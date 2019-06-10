Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for USA vs. Thailand

The U.S. Women's National Team begins its quest for its fourth Women's World Cup title with a Group 4 match against Thailand on Tuesday in Reims. The United States enters the 2019 Women's World Cup as the defending champion, the world's No. 1 ranked team and the favorite to win the title once again. Team USA has won six straight matches and has a 7-1-2 record this year. Meanwhile, Thailand is making just its second appearance in the Women's World Cup after going 1-2 in 2015. Kick-off from Stade Auguste-Delaune is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list the United States as a -8,000 money line favorite (risk $8,000 to win $100), while Thailand is going off as the underdog at +10,000 (risk $100 to return $10,000). The draw is +2,300, and the over-under for total goals scored is 5.5 in the USA vs. Thailand odds. Before you make any United States vs. Thailand picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European soccer expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of Soccermatics, a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model crushed the 2018 World Cup, returning a healthy profit to anyone who followed it. The model correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups.

The model has taken into account that the United States is peaking at the right time. In its last four matches (Belgium, South Africa, New Zealand and Mexico), the team has outscored its opponents 17-0. Over the last two years, the United States has lost only once, to France in January. And that match was played on French soil.

The model also has factored in that the team enters the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 relatively healthy. The incomparable front line of Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe, who are arguably in the best form of their careers, is healthy going into Tuesday's game. Since the start of 2018, the three have started together in just 11 of 29 matches. They'll face a Thailand defense that over the last year has allowed three goals against Finland, four against Portugal, four against Italy and three against Nigeria.

Thailand forward Suchawadee Nildhamrong is a proven goal scorer. The former standout from Cal, who is better known as Miranda Nild, Nildhamrong earned the Golden Bears' Offensive Player of the Year award as a junior and scored 13 goals in her time at Berkeley. She also scored twice in the Women's Asian Cup. Nildhamrong and her teammates will be facing a United States goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher, who will be playing in her first major international tournament.

