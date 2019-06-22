Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, optimal expert picks for Australia vs. Norway in knockout round

Australia seeks its fourth straight World Cup quarterfinals berth when the Matildas play Norway in the Round of 16 on Saturday. Kickoff from Allianz Riviera in Nice, France is at 3 p.m. ET for this 2019 Women's World Cup match. Both teams finished second in their respective groups at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 and each features an offensive star. For Australia, it's captain Sam Kerr -- she already has five goals. For Norway, it's Caroline Graham Hansen -- she has a goal, an assist and has created numerous scoring chances. Australia won 4-3 when these teams played in February 2018, so another thriller might be in store on Saturday. Bookmakers list Australia as the +130 favorite (risk $100 to win $130), while Norway is +195 (risk $100 to win $195) on the money line in the latest Norway vs. Australia odds. The draw is +240 (risk $100 to win $240) and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you make any Norway vs. Australia picks or 2019 Women's World Cup predictions, listen to the results from the Soccerbot, an uncanny model created by European football expert David Sumpter.

The model knows Australia entered the 2019 World Cup ranked sixth in the world, six spots ahead of Norway, and nothing has happened to suggest those rankings were amiss. The more talented Australian side also could benefit from familiarity with the Norwegians' style of play, as four Matildas played club soccer in Norway. "It is a little bit of an advantage that we know some of them and their style of play," forward Emily Gielnik told Reuters. "We can help the coaching staff out with that."

Kerr scored four times -- twice on headers -- in Australia's most recent game, a 4-1 win over Jamaica. She heads a potent attack that rivals the world's best.

But just because the Matildas have been lethal offensively doesn't mean doesn't mean they're the best bet on the Australia vs. Norway money line.

Norway is cautiously optimistic about the status of star Caroline Graham Hansen, the FC Barcelona winger who lifted her nation into the Round of 16. Hansen converted one penalty shot and drew another before leaving with an ankle injury in the 2-1 win over South Korea. Early reports suggest she'll be available to face Australia. Throughout this tournament, Hansen has broken down opposing defenses and set up her teammates to score.

And anyone who has watched the 2019 World Cup knows how vulnerable the Australians are defensively. They allowed Jamaica to score its only goal of the tournament and routinely have been caught flat-footed.

