Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, optimal expert picks for England vs. Japan

England and Japan will meet on Wednesday in the 2019 Women's World Cup, their latest clash in a series of high-stakes matches. The ball gets rolling on the pitch at Allianz Riviera in Nice at 3 p.m. ET. The clubs have met in the last three World Cups, with one victory each and one draw. Japan took a 2-1 win in their most recent World Cup meeting in a memorable semifinal. Both teams have already qualified for the round of 16 in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, but England needs just one point on Wednesday to emerge as the winner of Group D, while Japan would take command with a win. England is a +110 money line favorite (risk $100 to win $110), up from an open of +105. Japan is a +310 underdog in the latest England vs. Japan odds, and the draw is +200, down after opening at +215.

The Soccerbot knows that in addition to conquering Group D and getting their third straight victory to start the 2019 World Cup, the Lionesses could avenge a bitter loss to Japan in their 2015 meeting. The match was tied at 1-1 and headed toward extra time when an England bluster led to an own-goal and the winning margin for Japan. England bounced back from the loss with a win over Germany in the bronze-medal match.

The Lionesses also got the best of Japan in a 3-0 victory to win the SheBelives Cup in March at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. England scored all three goals in the first half of the match, which came on the heels of a 2-2 draw with the USWNT. Lucy Staniforth, Karen Carney and Beth Mead found the net for England.

But just because the Lionesses have won their first two games at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 doesn't mean they're the best value on the England vs. Japan money line Wednesday.

Japan was disappointed with its opening match tie against Argentina in which it was heavily favored. However, the 2011 World Cup champs responded with a spirited effort on Friday, punching in two goals in the first 37 minutes on their way to their first win in the 2019 edition.

The No. 7-ranked team in the world saw striker Mana Iwabuchi take advantage of a poor clearance from a Scottish defender and fire a high strike from about 20 yards out. Her goal in the 23rd minute was followed up by a penalty kick from Yuika Sugasawa in the 37th minute.

Japan has played in every edition of the World Cup and now holds a record of 14-3-14 in tournament play. A win over England would be another major step in its quest to reach the title match for the third time this decade.

