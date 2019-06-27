Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, optimal expert picks for England vs. Norway

Once one of the world's top powers in women's soccer, Norway can move a step closer to its glory days on Thursday when it takes on England in a quarterfinal match of the 2019 Women's World Cup. Norway was the runner-up in the inaugural World Cup in 1991 and won the title four years later. The Norwegians finished fourth in 1999 and 2007, but hadn't gone beyond the Round of 16 until this year. As Norway has declined, England has risen, reaching the semifinals for the first time in 2015. The Norwegians enter Thursday's FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 match No. 12 in the world, while the Lionesses are No. 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and the winner will advance in the 2019 World Cup bracket. Oddsmakers list England as an even money favorite, while Norway is going off as the underdog at +275 (risk $100 to win $275). A draw in regulation is +250, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you make any England vs. Norway picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter.

The model has taken into account that England has the advantage of rest entering the match. The Lionesses have reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup 2019 with little resistance in their four matches and have been liberal spreading the playing time throughout the roster. Norway, on the other hand, is coming off a 120-minute Round of 16 match against Australia that was decided on penalties on Saturday.

The model also has factored in that the last time these sides faced each other in a major tournament, the last World Cup, England eliminated Norway in the Round of 16 with a 2-1 decision. The Lionesses rallied from a one-goal deficit in that match for the victory. They'll be able to draw upon that success on Thursday in Le Havre.

But just because England appears to have the edge on paper doesn't mean it's the best value on the England vs. Norway money line on Thursday.

The model knows that Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen is a dangerous threat any time she's on the pitch. In the team's round of 16 win against Australia, Graham Hansen, who has 26 goals in 76 caps, took 11 shots. And that does not include her successful penalty kick that helped the Norwegians put away the Australians.

The model also has considered that Norway has the offensive firepower to stay with England. In 11 matches this year, the team has scored 25 goals, including seven in four 2019 World Cup games. The Norwegians have been shut out only twice this year.

