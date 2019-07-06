Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, optimal expert picks for England vs. Sweden

After suffering a heartbreaking defeat to the United States in the semifinals, England will look to rebound and knock off its European rival on Saturday in the 2019 Women's World Cup. With a win against Sweden, the Lionesses will earn their second straight third place finish at the Women's World Cup. However, in order for the Lionesses to secure the bronze medal, they'll have to defeat a team that has had their number. Sweden defeated England 2-0 in the most recent meeting between these two nations. Saturday's FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 third place match gets underway at 11 a.m. ET and England enters this European battle as a -165 money line favorite (risk $165 to earn $100), while Sweden is going off +400. A draw in regulation is +325 and the over-under, or total number of goals Vegas believes will be scored, is 2.5 in the latest England vs. Sweden odds. Before you lock in your England vs. Sweden picks, you'll want to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model is crushing its 2019 Women's World Cup picks, returning over $1,100 to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and its been red hot in the knockout stage, correctly calling the exact 2-1 score in the USA's dramatic victory against England, Sweden's shocking upset of Germany and the Netherlands' 2-0 win over Italy.

Now, the model has its sights set on England vs. Sweden. We can tell you it's leaning over, but its much stronger play is on the England vs. Sweden money line. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows that England will lean heavily on its quality in the back to provide defensive stability and get the ball into the final third. England coach Phil Neville, a former Manchester United star, says that Lucy Bronze is the most talented women's footballer in the world. Her ability to join the attack and provide quality on the wing will be key to the Lionesses' attack.

Captain Steph Houghton is also capable of providing line-breaking passes from her center back position, which allows England to get into its attack. Up front, Ellen White has six goals already and has shown a penchant for finishing when she gets on the end of balls into the box. Prior to giving up two goals to the USWNT in the semis, the English had given up a grand total of one goal during the entire FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 and out-scored their opponents 11-1.

However, that doesn't necessarily make the English the best value on the England vs. Sweden money line.

The model has also taken into account that Sweden will enter this match full of confidence. That's because Sweden shut out England in their last meeting. Midfielder Sofia Jakobsson, who scored in Sweden's shocking 2-1 victory over Germany in the quarterfinals, opened the scoring in the 20th minute against England late last year. Jakobsson will look to find the back of the net again on Saturday against a depleted English defense that will be without Millie Bright, who will miss the match after receiving a red card against the USWNT.

Additionally, Sweden's back line has played exceptionally well at the Women's World Cup. In fact, the Swedes have given up five or fewer shots on target in five of their six games in the 2019 World Cup.

So who wins the Women's World Cup 2019 third place match? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Sweden vs. England money line you need to be all over Saturday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.