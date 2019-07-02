Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, optimal expert picks for USA vs. England

The 2019 Women's World Cup has reached its semifinal stage and top-ranked Team USA will face another serious test on Tuesday when it takes on England. The two sides met in March at the SheBelieves Cup and played to a 2-2 draw. England is 3-1-1 against the United States in its last five matches, though the Americans holds a 10-4-2 edge overall in the USA vs. England series. However, this is just the second time the sides have met in the Women's World Cup, with the USA beating the Lionesses 3-0 in the 2007 quarterfinal. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET at Parc Olympique in Lyon and the Americans are going off as the -120 (risk $120 to win $100) favorites, while the English are the +350 underdogs (risk $100 to win $350). A regulation draw is at +250 in the latest USA vs. England odds, with the over-under total for goals set at 2.5. Before you make your 2019 Women's World Cup predictions, be sure to check out the USA vs. England picks from the proven Soccerbot model by European football expert David Sumpter.

The model knows that the Americans feel like they have the advantage going forward, even against a tough England back line led by Lucy Bronze and Steph Houghton. That's because Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Tobin Heath are all constant threats with the ball at their feet. Carli Lloyd comes off the bench in her super-sub role having scored seven career World Cup goals. The matchup in particular between Bronze and Rapinoe down the United States' left side figures to be key, as the USA has been keen on using the width on that side of the pitch to create offense, and some consider Bronze to be the best women's footballer in the world.

At the same time, the United States has gotten impressive play in the center of its back line from Becky Sauerbrunn and Abby Dahlkemper. The USA has only given up two goals the entire tournament and its ability to clean up in its own box has been a key. The pair should be able to help keep England's leading scorer Ellen White, who is tied for the Golden Boot Award race with five goals in the tournament, in check from her center forward position.

But just because the United States appears to have the edge on paper doesn't mean it's the best value on the USA vs. England money line on Tuesday.

The model has also taken into account that England played one of its best games of the 2019 World Cup in the win over Norway in the quarterfinals. The Lionesses had a commanding 7-3 advantage in shots on target and finished with an edge in several other important categories like corner kicks, tackles and blocks. England has given up just one goal in FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 and has scored more goals (six) than any other team in the knockout phase.

Though the Americans own a 10-4-2 mark all-time against England in women's international play, they've won just one of the last three matchups. England also might have the best player on the field in Bronze. She's a force on the back line who can also join the rush at any point and capitalize, just as she did to put England up 3-0 against Norway in the quarterfinals.

