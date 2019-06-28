Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, optimal expert picks for USA vs. France

On Friday in a quarterfinal match of the 2019 Women's World Cup, France will try to pull off what no other country has been able to do in this tournament's history: knock out the United States before the semifinals. In each of seven previous World Cups, the United States has reached the final four. Team USA has won it all three times and is the reigning champ. Meanwhile, the French have advanced to the semifinals only once, in 2011. The winner of USA vs. France, which pits the top two favorites to win the 2019 World Cup title, will face England in the semifinal. Kickoff for this FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 match is set for 3 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list the United States as a +125 money line favorite (risk $100 to win $125), while France is going off as the underdog at +210. The draw is +230 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5 in the latest USA vs. France odds. Before you make any USA vs. France picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model is crushing its 2019 Women's World Cup picks, returning a healthy profit to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and is coming off a perfect knockout Monday in which it called Canada upsetting Sweden and Team USA beating Spain in regulation.

Now, the model has its sights set on Team USA vs. France. We can tell you the model is leaning over, but its much stronger play is on the USA vs. France money line. You can see that pick exclusively at SportsLine.

The model has taken into consideration that the USWNT has more offensive firepower than any side in the world. The Americans regularly start Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe on the front line, with Carli Lloyd, Christen Press and Mallory Pugh coming off the bench. Four of those players -- Morgan (five goals), Lloyd (three), Rapinoe (three) and Pugh (one) -- already have scored in the World Cup 2019, accounting for 12 of the team's tournament-best 20 goals through four matches.

The model also has factored in that the United States has ruled international soccer over the last two years. Since losing to Australia in July 2017, the Americans have lost only once in 42 matches, winning 36 times. They've also dominated France historically, going 17-3-3 against Les Bleues over the years. They've conceded one goal in the 2019 Women's World Cup and shut out Thailand, Chile, and Sweden in group play.

But just because the United States has been dominant over the last two years doesn't mean it's the best value on the USA vs. France money line on Friday.

The model also knows that the last time these teams met, in a friendly in Le Havre on Jan. 19, Les Bleues beat the United States, 3-1. In that match, France did not allow the Americans to score until second half injury time. With Wendie Renard and Griedge Mbock Bathy anchoring the center of the defense, the French have a very organized back line that can again give the United States' talented attackers problems.

Since 2016, France is 31-1-3 on home soil. The only loss came in February 2019 to Germany, the No. 2 ranked team in the world.

So who wins France vs. USA? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the France vs. USA money line you need to be all over Friday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.