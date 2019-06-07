Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, proven expert picks for France vs. South Korea

France's 2019 Women's World Cup campaign gets underway Friday when Les Blues takes on South Korea in the opening match of this summer's tournament. France enters the Women's World Cup 2019 as one of the favorites to hoist the trophy on its home soil. South Korea, meanwhile, will look to shock the world and advance past the group stage for the second consecutive tournament. South Korea enters Friday's opening match as a massive underdog at +2450 (risk $100 to win $2450), while France is going off as -950 money line favorites. The draw is +800, and the over-under for total goals scored is 3 in the latest France vs. South Korea odds. Before locking in your France vs. South Korea picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions, you'll want to see what European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.

The model has taken into account that France enters Friday's match on a five-game unbeaten streak. Les Blues has also been victorious in six of their seven games in 2019 and will be eager to earn a win in front of their home crowd on Friday.

This French squad boasts a number of players from the dominant Olympique Lyonnais side, who won its fourth consecutive Champions League title earlier this year. France forward Eugenie Le Sommer scored 13 goals in 18 French Division 1 Feminine games this season. Le Sommer has been a constant scoring threat for France throughout her career. In fact, she's scored more than 70 goals for France in over 150 appearances. If Le Sommer is able to find the back of the net again on Friday, France will be extremely hard to beat in front of its home crowd.

But just because France features an explosive attack doesn't mean it's the best value on the France vs. South Korea money line Friday.

The model is also well aware that South Korea will feature a team of experienced players who know what it takes to earn a positive result at the Women's World Cup. South Korea advanced past the group stage for the first time in its history four years ago and will look to get its 2019 campaign started on the right foot. The Taegeuk Nangja earned their first ever Women's World Cup victory in 2015, knocking off Spain by a final score of 2-1.

South Korea will enter Friday's match against France knowing it will need to score goals to keep pace with the hosts. Ji So-yun has been in peak form for South Korea, finding the back of the net six times in her last seven games. Plus, South Korea has scored two or more goals in four of its last seven contests leading up to the Women's World Cup.

