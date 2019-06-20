Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for Canada vs. Netherlands

For the second time in as many tournament appearances, the Netherlands will move past the group stage in the 2019 Women's World Cup. Canada also is headed to the next round of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, with an eye toward improving upon its quarterfinal showing in the 2015 edition. The two unbeaten countries have a chance for a statement victory when they square off on Thursday at noon ET, with the winner claiming the top spot in Group E. The clubs played to a 1-1 draw in the group stage of the last World Cup, and the odds suggest they are again evenly paired in the rematch. The Dutch are slight favorites at +165 (risk $100 to win $165), while the Canadians are +175 in the latest Netherlands vs. Canada odds. The draw is priced at +225. Before you lock in your Netherlands vs. Canada picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions, make sure you hear what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model has crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup group stage picks, returning a healthy profit already to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over Brazil beating Italy, Germany outlasting Spain, England topping Scotland and Australia's dramatic comeback win over Brazil.

The Soccerbot knows the Netherlands will come in riding high following a dominant performance in a 3-1 victory over Cameroon on Saturday. Vivianne Miedema scored a pair of goals to create separation from a Cameroon club that stayed competitive with a conservative defensive approach. Netherlands had a 4-2 edge in shots on goal and held a 58 to 42 advantage in possession time. Dominique Bloodworth added a goal from close range, her first in international play.

The Netherlands, ranked No. 8 in the world, hopes to better its 2015 World Cup result in which it reached the Round of 16. It opened the 2019 World Cup with a 1-0 victory over New Zealand.

Even so, a red-hot Dutch team isn't necessarily a better value on the Canada vs. Netherlands money line against a Canadian club that is similarly in top form and determined to better its quarterfinal showing in the last World Cup.

The Canadians have made their mark in the 2019 World Cup with a stifling defense that has allowed just one combined shot on goal to their first two opponents. They haven't allowed a goal since surrendering one in the first half of a 2-1 victory over Nigeria on April 8 in a women's international friendly match. Canada now has a World Cup streak of 256 minutes without allowing a goal that dates back to the 2015 tournament.

The Canucks also have history on their side in this matchup. They have never lost to Netherlands in 12 meetings, winning nine times and playing to three draws. Their last battle came in a friendly in April 2016, with Canada prevailing 2-1. Christine Sinclair and Janine Beckie scored in the victory, and the former is four goals shy of breaking Abby Wambach's international record of 184.

